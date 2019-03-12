Minerva : Notice to the Market - Investor Relations Officer Election

Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), the South American leader in the export of fresh beef and cattle byproducts, which also operates processed foods segment, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Company's Board of Directors approved the election of Mr. Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho as the Minerva's Investor Relations Officer, which was previously held by Mr. Eduardo Pirani Puzziello, who leaves the Company to face new challenges in Athena Foods. Mr. Edison Ticle joined Minerva in 2009 and, with the election become the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of Minerva.

Click here to access the full document.