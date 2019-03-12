Log in
MINERVA SA    BEEF3

MINERVA SA

(BEEF3)
My previous session
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/12
6.82 BRL   +1.04%
Minerva : Notice to the Market - Investor Relations Officer Election

0
03/12/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), the South American leader in the export of fresh beef and cattle byproducts, which also operates processed foods segment, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Company's Board of Directors approved the election of Mr. Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho as the Minerva's Investor Relations Officer, which was previously held by Mr. Eduardo Pirani Puzziello, who leaves the Company to face new challenges in Athena Foods. Mr. Edison Ticle joined Minerva in 2009 and, with the election become the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of Minerva.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:17:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 538 M
EBIT 2018 926 M
Net income 2018 352 M
Debt 2018 5 460 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 4,84
P/E ratio 2019 3,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 2 543 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edivar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Iain Anderson Mars Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Toledo Chief Financial Officer
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA SA35.27%663
TYSON FOODS20.26%23 457
HORMEL FOODS0.63%23 007
WH GROUP LTD28.01%13 592
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 916
JBS SA14.32%9 429
