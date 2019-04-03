Minerva : Notice to the Market - Perpetual Redemption

MINERVA S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in the export of fresh beef, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it has exercised the option to redeem all perpetual Bonds representing the debt issued by its subsidiary Minerva Luxembourg S.A. abroad, at an interest rate of 8.75%. The principal aggregate amount of the settled Bonds was US$70,483,000.00 and Minerva paid a total amount of US$72,024,815.63, including accrued interest. It is worth noting that this was the Company's most expensive debt instrument.
This operation follows the plan to accelerate Minerva's deleveraging process, announced in September 2018, and shows the Company's commitment to reduce its indebtedness.
Barretos, April 3, 2019.
Minerva S.A.
Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
