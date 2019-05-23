Minerva : Notice to the Market - Sixth Debentures Issuance

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ nº 67.620.377/0001-14

NIRE 35.300.344.022 - CVM nº 02093-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), leading South America company in the export of beef, discloses to its shareholders and market in general the conclusion of its sixth (6th) issuance ("Debentures" or "Issuance") of simple, non- convertible, unsecured debentures, as approved during the Board of Directors Meetings held on April 23rd, 2019.

On this date hereof, were issued four hundred thousand (400,000) simple debentures, in a single series, in the total amount of four hundred million reais (R$400,000,000.00) with maturity in 2022. Interest shall be remunerated at 100% of CDI plus a spread equivalent to 1.80%.

As announced to the market, the proceeds from the issuance will be used to extend the Company's debt profile and improvement of its capital structure. The other terms and conditions related to the Debentures will be found in the Offering Indenture.

Barretos, May 23, 2019

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer