MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(MWX)
Mineworx Technologies : Announces Extension of Private Placement Closing Date

07/27/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

TSXV: MWX

For Immediate Release

Mineworx Announces Extension of Private Placement Closing Date

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Surrey, B.C., Canada - July 24, 2020 Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V")with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (please see the Company's press releases dated June 9, 2020 and June 17, 2020). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-Vhas been extended to August 14, 2020. The Company applied for an extension to accommodate investors who have been unable to complete their subscriptions to due to delays caused by COVID-19.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable manner from niche market opportunities

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, go to www.mineworx.netor contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. Greg Pendura, President & CEO 780-800-0726greg@mineworx.net

Disclaimer

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 16:35:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,39 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net cash 2019 0,66 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2019 -15,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 16,5 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mineworx Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Pendura Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Don Weatherbee Chief Financial Officer
Gavin Watkins Chief Technical Officer
Darcy Thiele Independent Non-Executive Director
Akiva Borenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-41.67%17
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.49%41 824
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.41%33 303
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.00%19 050
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-8.38%12 130
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.63%8 463
