MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(MWX)
  Report
News 
News

Mineworx Technologies : Announces Resignation of Director

08/04/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

TSXV: MWX

For Immediate Release

Mineworx Announces Resignation of Director

Surrey, B.C., Canada - July 31, 2020 Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that A.J. Pienaar ("Pine") has resigned from the Board of Mineworx effective July 31, 2020.

President and CEO Greg Pendura states, "The management and other Directors would like to thank Pine for his services over the last 3 years. Although his contributions will be missed we understand his desire to slow down."

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable manner from niche market opportunities

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, go to www.mineworx.netor contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. Greg Pendura, President & CEO 780-800-0726greg@mineworx.net

Disclaimer

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:26:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,39 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net cash 2019 0,66 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2019 -15,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 16,5 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mineworx Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Pendura Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Don Weatherbee Chief Financial Officer
Gavin Watkins Chief Technical Officer
Darcy Thiele Independent Non-Executive Director
Akiva Borenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-41.67%17
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-10.70%43 169
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.95%34 139
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.15%19 021
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.1.20%13 133
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-9.54%8 358
Categories
