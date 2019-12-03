Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Mineworx Technologies Ltd.    MWX   CA6034651050

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(MWX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineworx Technologies : Issued Second U.S. Patent for Mobile Modular Gold Mining/Extraction Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:43pm EST

TSXV: MWX

OTCQB: MWXRF

Frankfurt: YRS WKN: A2DSW3

For Immediate Release

Mineworx Issued Second U.S. Patent for Mobile Modular Gold Mining/Extraction Process

Surrey, B.C., Canada - December 4, 2019 - Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3 is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 13, 2018 that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent Number 10/351,454 covering the Mineworx HM X-tractmobile modular mining/extraction process.

The second patent relates to the water reclamation subsystem for the HM X-tract mobile modular mining/extraction process. The water recycling subsystem is positioned to receive the tailings and separate the tailings into recyclable water and solid waste. The water recycling system is configured to route the recycled water into the heavy metals separating subsystem for reuse, allowing for an 80% reduction in the consumption of water.

The HM X-tract proprietary mining technology, combined with a unique operational system results in an environmentally responsible, non-toxic process for precious metal reclamation which requires no tailings ponds and consumes 80% less water. The system is capable of high efficiency recoveries from both alluvial and crushed hard rock deposits as well as being able to process old tailings for remaining value. The new technology allows us to deploy rapidly, process efficiently and decommission quickly in an environmentally sound manner with little capital expenditure and significantly reduced permitting process.

The HM X-tract will target:

  • Deposits previously not minable due to environmental concerns.
  • Smaller deposits where large capital expenditures are not justified.
  • Deposits in areas where permitting and lack of water prohibit mining.
  • Cleanup of any other metallic solids soil contamination.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining projects as well as E-Waste opportunities through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies along with its licensed non-toxic, cyanide free precious metals formula these innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Mineworx's business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Iberian's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Mineworx believes that the expectations in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors

and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Mineworx does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement

For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate Development

250-751-3661

Disclaimer

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 00:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
07:43pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Issued Second U.S. Patent for Mobile Modular Gold Mining..
PU
11/22MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : EnviroLeach Completes E-Waste Plant Commissioning - Prel..
AQ
11/21MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : EnviroLeach Completes E-Waste Plant Commissioning - Prel..
AQ
11/21MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : EnviroCircuit E-Waste Recycling Plant Commences Prelimin..
PU
09/26MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07/31MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports on Details of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 45,1 M
Chart MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mineworx Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,15  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Pendura Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Don Weatherbee Chief Financial Officer
Gavin Watkins Chief Technical Officer
Darcy Thiele Independent Non-Executive Director
Akiva Borenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.3.70%33
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL41.52%42 014
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.33%29 338
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC11.06%16 613
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-6.90%10 134
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.01%8 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group