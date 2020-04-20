Mineworx Technologies : Live Webinar April 23, 2020

TSXV: MWX

OTCQB: MWXRF

Frankfurt: YRS WKN: A2DSW3

For Immediate Release

Mineworx to Host Live Webinar April 23, 2020

Surrey, B.C., Canada - April 20, 2020 Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that further to its news release of April 16 ,2020- Mineworx Enters LOI to Advance Catalytic Converter Recycling, it will be hosting a live webinar to provide its shareholders with an informative update on recent events taking place with the Company.

30 Minute Live Webinar

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM PDT/4:00 EDT

Duration: 30 Minutes

Instructions: To view the live webinar, you will need a computer, please click the link below.

The webinar will allow participants to write in questions during the live presentation, which will be addressed at the end.

Link to join Webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83164312161?pwd=UnlLa3JTS1J0RTVEQ2wzWGpoUllFUT09

Password: 089131

Meeting ID:

The system will prompt you to do a onetime soft download of the Zoom webinar application. It will request you to download and run the application and prompt you to enter your name. We recommend that you complete this at least five minutes prior to the event.

If you have a low internet connection or no speakers on your computer, you will have the ability to call into the live webinar at the telephone numbers listed below. You will be prompted to enter the Meeting

ID: 831 6431 2161

Canada: +1 778 907 2071 or +1 438 809 7799

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 876 9923

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keeG5aAd1r

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste and Catalytic Converter recycling sectors through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies in advanced mining projects, Mineworx will increase and enhance its business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.