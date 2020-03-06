Log in
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(MWX)
Mineworx Technologies : To Host Investor Webinar March 11, 2020

03/06/2020 | 12:53pm EST

TSXV: MWX

OTCQB: MWXRF

Frankfurt: YRS WKN: A2DSW3

For Immediate Release

Mineworx to Host Live Webinar March 10, 2020

Surrey, B.C., Canada - March 6, 2020 Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that further to its news release of February 26, 2020 - Mineworx to Pursue Catalytic Converter Market, it will be hosting a live webinar to provide its shareholders with an informative update on recent events taking place with the Company.

60 Minute Live Webinar

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM PDT/4:00 EDT

Duration: One hour

Instructions: To view the live webinar, you will need a computer, please click the link below.

The webinar will allow participants to write in questions during the live presentation, which will be addressed at the end.

https://zoom.us/j/870064714

Meeting ID: 870 064 714

The system will prompt you to do a onetime soft download of the Zoom webinar application. It will request you to download and run the application and prompt you to enter your name. We recommend that you complete this at least five minutes prior to the event.

If you have a low internet connection or no speakers on your computer, you will have the ability to call into the live webinar at the telephone numbers listed below. You will be prompted to enter the Meeting

ID: 870 064 714

Canada: +1 647 558 0588

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 669 900 6833

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/a1FtW8fNp

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and e-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed patented cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patented portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate Development 250-751-3661

rick@mineworx.net

Disclaimer

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:52:06 UTC
