Mineworx Technologies : To Host Investor Webinar March 11, 2020

TSXV: MWX
OTCQB: MWXRF
Frankfurt: YRS WKN: A2DSW3
For Immediate Release
Mineworx to Host Live Webinar March 10, 2020
Surrey, B.C., Canada - March 6, 2020 Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that further to its news release of February 26, 2020 - Mineworx to Pursue Catalytic Converter Market, it will be hosting a live webinar to provide its shareholders with an informative update on recent events taking place with the Company.
60 Minute Live Webinar
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM PDT/4:00 EDT
Duration: One hour
Instructions: To view the live webinar, you will need a computer, please click the link below.
The webinar will allow participants to write in questions during the live presentation, which will be addressed at the end.
https://zoom.us/j/870064714
Meeting ID: 870 064 714
The system will prompt you to do a onetime soft download of the Zoom webinar application. It will request you to download and run the application and prompt you to enter your name. We recommend that you complete this at least five minutes prior to the event.
If you have a low internet connection or no speakers on your computer, you will have the ability to call into the live webinar at the telephone numbers listed below. You will be prompted to enter the Meeting
ID: 870 064 714
Canada: +1 647 558 0588
US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 669 900 6833
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/a1FtW8fNp
About Mineworx
Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and e-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed patented cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patented portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions.
For further information, go to www.mineworx.net