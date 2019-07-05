Ming Fai International : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

|
Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (hereinafter
|
明輝國際控股有限公司（以下簡稱「本公司」或「明輝」），
|
referred to as the "Company" or "Ming Fai"), together
|
連同其附屬公司（統稱「本集團」或「明輝集團」）是具有
|
with its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or
|
卓越品牌的國際集團，並為酒店供應品類產品綜合型供
|
the "Ming Fai Group") is an international group with
|
應商。明輝集團始創於1980年，主要生產基地位於中華
|
a well-recognized brand name, and an integrated
|
人民共和國（「中國」）深圳，總佔地面積達12萬平方米（約
|
supplier of hospitality supplies products. Founded in
|
合共130萬平方英尺），集塑膠、化工、印刷、車縫生產
|
1980, the main production base of Ming Fai Group is
|
車間為一體，實現一站式生產，並配備有1.3萬平方米的
|
located in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China
|
物流倉庫。於2007年11月，明輝在香港聯合交易所有限
|
("PRC") with a total site area reaching 120,000 square
|
公司（「聯交所」）主板上市。
|
meters (approximately a total of 1,300,000 square
|
|
feet), integrating plastic, chemical, printing and sewing
|
|
production workshops and achieving a vertically
|
|
integrated production. It is also equipped with a logistics
|
|
warehouse with 13,000 square meters. In November
|
|
2007, Ming Fai was listed on the Main Board of The
|
|
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock
|
|
Exchange").
|
|
In 2014, the Group established the Total Solution
|
於2014年，本集團成立酒店綜合配套中心，設立總面積
|
Service Center and set up a showroom with a total area
|
近1萬平方米的展廳。本集團供應之營運用品及設備產
|
of nearly 10,000 square meters. Operating supplies
|
品涵蓋浴室用品與酒店客雜、小家電、餐飲、廚雜用品、
|
and equipment products supplied by the Group covers
|
宴會擺台、客房布草、玻璃器皿、精美陶瓷、清潔設備
|
various categories such as bathroom supplies, hotel
|
及用品等各個品類。彙集酒店供應品行業的眾多國際品
|
amenities, small appliances, catering supplies, kitchen
|
牌，明輝集團致力為客戶提供一站式解決方案。
|
accessories, banquet tableware, guest room linen,
|
|
glassware, exquisite ceramics, and cleaning equipment
|
|
and supplies. Through bringing together numerous
|
|
international brands of the hospitality supplies industry,
|
|
Ming Fai Group is committed to providing customers
|
|
with a one-stop solution.
|