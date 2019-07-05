Ming Fai International : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/05/2019 | 07:53am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability) (於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號：03828)

Environmental, Social and

Governance Report

環境 、社 會及管 治報 告

* For identiﬁcation purpose only 僅供識別

CONTENTS

目 錄

Corporate Profile

企業概況

2

About this Report

關於本報告

3

Introduction

緒言

4

Corporate Social Responsibility Approach

企業社會責任方針

4

Vision, Mission, Value

願景、使命、價值觀

5

Reporting Scope and Period

報告範疇及期間

6

Access of this Report

報告獲取途徑

6

Stakeholders Communication

持份者溝通

7

Environmental Matters

環境事務

9

Air Emission

廢氣排放

10

Greenhouse Gas Emission

溫室氣體排放

10

Solid Waste Management

固體廢物管理

11

Water

12

Energy

能源

13

Environment and Natural Resources

環境及天然資源

13

Social Responsibilities

社會責任

15

Employment and Labour Practices

僱傭及勞工常規

16

Operating Practices

營運慣例

21

Community Investment

社區投資

27

CORPORATE PROFILE 企業概況

Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (hereinafter

明輝國際控股有限公司（以下簡稱「本公司」或「明輝」），

referred to as the "Company" or "Ming Fai"), together

連同其附屬公司（統稱「本集團」或「明輝集團」）是具有

with its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or

卓越品牌的國際集團，並為酒店供應品類產品綜合型供

the "Ming Fai Group") is an international group with

應商。明輝集團始創於1980年，主要生產基地位於中華

a well-recognized brand name, and an integrated

人民共和國（「中國」）深圳，總佔地面積達12萬平方米（約

supplier of hospitality supplies products. Founded in

合共130萬平方英尺），集塑膠、化工、印刷、車縫生產

1980, the main production base of Ming Fai Group is

車間為一體，實現一站式生產，並配備有1.3萬平方米的

located in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China

物流倉庫。於200711月，明輝在香港聯合交易所有限

("PRC") with a total site area reaching 120,000 square

公司（「聯交所」）主板上市。

meters (approximately a total of 1,300,000 square

feet), integrating plastic, chemical, printing and sewing

production workshops and achieving a vertically

integrated production. It is also equipped with a logistics

warehouse with 13,000 square meters. In November

2007, Ming Fai was listed on the Main Board of The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock

Exchange").

In 2014, the Group established the Total Solution

2014年，本集團成立酒店綜合配套中心，設立總面積

Service Center and set up a showroom with a total area

1萬平方米的展廳。本集團供應之營運用品及設備產

of nearly 10,000 square meters. Operating supplies

品涵蓋浴室用品與酒店客雜、小家電、餐飲、廚雜用品、

and equipment products supplied by the Group covers

宴會擺台、客房布草、玻璃器皿、精美陶瓷、清潔設備

various categories such as bathroom supplies, hotel

及用品等各個品類。彙集酒店供應品行業的眾多國際品

amenities, small appliances, catering supplies, kitchen

牌，明輝集團致力為客戶提供一站式解決方案。

accessories, banquet tableware, guest room linen,

glassware, exquisite ceramics, and cleaning equipment

and supplies. Through bringing together numerous

international brands of the hospitality supplies industry,

Ming Fai Group is committed to providing customers

with a one-stop solution.

2 Ming Fai International Holdings LimitedEnvironmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

ABOUT

THIS REPORT

關於本報告

This Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("this Report") is published by the Company and is prepared in accordance with Appendix 27 "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. Corporate governance is addressed separately in the Corporate Governance Report in the 2018 Annual Report of the Company. Data disclosed in this Report are results of internal statistics and analysis of the Group. Methodology for preparing this Report is consistent with previous years. The Chinese text of this Report shall prevail over the English text in case of inconsistency.

本 公 司 刊 發 之《環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告》（「本 報 告」）按 照 聯 交 所 證 券 上 市 規 則 附 錄 二 十 七《環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 指 引》編 製。企 業 管 治 已 於 本 公 司2018年 年 報 中 之 企 業 管 治 報 告 內 獨 立 闡 述。本 報 告 所 披 露 之 數 據 乃 本 集 團 內 部 統 計 與 分 析 之 結 果。編 制 本 報 告 之 方 法 與 過 往 年 度 所 採 納 者 一 致。本 報 告 之 中、英 文 版 本 如 有 歧 義，概 以 中 文 版 本 為 準。

明 輝 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 環境、社會及管治報告 2018

3

ABOUT THIS REPORT 關於本報告

INTRODUCTION

緒 言

The board of directors of the Company has overall

本公司董事會之整體責任為維持本集團的穩健和有效的

responsibility for maintaining a sound and effective risk

風險管理及內部監控系統，並每年監察其有效性。此外，

management and internal control systems of the Group

本集團已建立風險管理程序以識別和排列須提請管理層

and reviewing their effectiveness annually. In addition,

注意的業務風險（包括但不限於環境、社會及管治之相

the Group has established risk management procedures

關風險）優先次序。管理層至少每年識別對達致本集團

to identify and prioritise risks for the business to be

目標造成不利影響的風險，並根據一套標準準則評估及

addressed by management, including but not limited

排列所識別風險的優先次序，對被視為重大的風險制定

to ESG-related risks. At least on an annual basis,

風險緩解計劃及指定風險負責人。董事會釐定環境、社

management identifies risks that would adversely

會及管治之重大事項。

affect the achievement of the Group's objectives, and

assesses and prioritises the identified risks according to

a set of standard criteria. Risk mitigation plans and risk

owners are then established for those risks considered

to be significant. The Board determined the materiality

of the ESG issues.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

企 業 社 會 責 任（「企 業 社 會 責 任」）方 針

("CSR") APPROACH

The Group is committed to the principle of sustainable

本集團秉承可持續發展原則，努力遵循「行商有道、與

development and fulfill corporate social responsibilities

人為善、崇尚自然」之企業社會責任。作為世界領先的

by applying "commercial morality, the kindness towards

酒店供應品類產品供應商之一，我們有法可依、有道可

people and protecting environment". Being one of

循，我們的經營基於合法、合規、合理基礎之上。我們

the world's leading suppliers of hospitality supplies

尊重人權、公益為重，並以誠信至上、合作共贏。我們

products, we comply with the laws and respect

和德為先、回饋社會。我們珍惜資源、促進環保。我們

commercial morality. We manage our operation based

依靠科技進步降低生態影響，尋求環保技術永葆可持續

on the legal, compliant and reasonable basics. We

發展。

respect human rights, care for public welfare. We value

integrity and achieve win-win situation by cooperation.

We follow our philosophy of respecting morality

and giving back to society. We value resources and

promote environmental protection. Relying on scientific

improvements to reduce impacts on the environment,

while we are seeking for environmental technologies to

maintain sustainable development.

4 Ming Fai International Holdings LimitedEnvironmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

