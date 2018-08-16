Log in
Ming Fai International Holdings Limited    3828

MING FAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (3828)
News 
News

Ming Fai International : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

08/16/2018 | 11:31am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03828)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 at Unit D3, 8/F, TML Tower, No. 3 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Ming Fai International Holdings Limited

CHING Chi Fai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHING Chi Fai, Mr. CHING Chi Keung, Mr. LIU Zigang, Mr. CHING Tsun Wah and Mr. KEUNG Kwok Hung; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. CHAN Yim Ching; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. HUNG Kam Hung Allan, Mr. MA Chun Fung Horace, Mr. NG Bo Kwong and Mr. SUN Yung Tson Eric.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Ming Fai International Holdings Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:30:04 UTC
