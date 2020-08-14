Ming Lam : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS; RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING 0 08/14/2020 | 10:28am EDT Send by mail :

MING LAM HOLDINGS LIMITED 銘 霖 控 股 有 限 公 司 (formerly known as Sino Haijing Holdings Limited 中國海景控股有限公司） (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01106) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS; RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING The board of Directors (the "Board") of Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Wong Ka Fai, Paul ("Mr. Wong") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company ("INED") and the member of the remuneration committee ("Remuneration Committee"), member of the audit committee ("Audit Committee") and member of the nomination committee ("Nomination Committee") of the Board with effect from 14 August 2020. Mr. Wong Ka Fai, Paul aged 40, has over 10 years experience in manufacturing, business operations and investments management. Mr. Wong graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration majoring in marketing from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2004. Mr. Wong served as business development manager at Chinese Energy Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8009) and his responsibilities included looking for suitable investment opportunities for the company mainly in the People's Republic of China. He was appointed as an INED of Nova Group Holdings limited (formerly know as Mega Expo Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 1360) from June to November 2015. He was appointed as the executive director of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code:1089) from July 2015 to March 2017. Mr. Wong also served as the deputy investment director of New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2326) from May 2018 to June 2019. - 1 - Mr. Wong has met the independent guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of Listing Rules. Pursuant to the appointment letter dated 14 August 2020, Mr. Wong will hold office for a term of one year. Mr. Wong is entitled to receive a remuneration of HK$120,000 per annum. The remuneration of Mr. Wong were determined and recommended by the Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board based on his respective qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Wong's remuneration will be subject to annual review by the Remuneration Committee or the Board. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wong (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have and is not deemed to have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Law of Hong Kong); (iii) has not held any other directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas for the last three years; and (iv) does not hold any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this announcement. Furthermore, there are no other matters or information relating to the above appointment of directors of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Board announces that Mr. Chui Kwong Kau ("Mr. Chui") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 14 August 2020 due to his other personal engagement. Mr. Chui has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board. There are no other matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company. NON-COMPLIANCES WITH RULE 3.10(1), RULE 3.10A, RULE 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES Following the resignations of Ms. Lee Yin Ting ("Ms. Lee") and Mr. Lee Tao Wai ("Mr. Lee") as independent non-executive Director on 15 June 2020 and on 31 July 2020 respectively, the number of independent non-executive Directors is less than the minimum number required under Rule 3.10(1) and Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange. The number of member of audit committee is less than the minimum number required under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules. The Board will seek and appoint appropriate persons to fill the vacancy in accordance with Rule 3.11 and Rule 3.23 of the Listing Rules respectively as soon as practicable within three months from 31 July 2020 which is the resignation date of Mr. Lee as independent non-executive Director. - 2 - CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2020 due to the delay in publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, and will continue to remain suspended until further notice. By Order of the Board Ming Lam Holdings Limited Li Zhenzhen Chairman Hong Kong, 14 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Ms. Li Zhenzhen, Mr. Lam Wai Hung, Mr. Wang Xin and Mr. Wei Liyi as executive Directors; Mr. Lam Hoi Lun and Mr. Wong Ka Fai, Paul as independent non-executive Directors. This announcement is published on the HKEXnews website at http://www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at http://www.1106hk.com. - 3 - Attachments Original document

