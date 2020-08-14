Ming Lam : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS; RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Mr. Wong has met the independent guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of Listing Rules. Pursuant to the appointment letter dated 14 August 2020, Mr. Wong will hold office for a term of one year. Mr. Wong is entitled to receive a remuneration of HK$120,000 per annum. The remuneration of Mr. Wong were determined and recommended by the Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board based on his respective qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Wong's remuneration will be subject to annual review by the Remuneration Committee or the Board.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wong (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have and is not deemed to have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Law of Hong Kong); (iii) has not held any other directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas for the last three years; and (iv) does not hold any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this announcement. Furthermore, there are no other matters or information relating to the above appointment of directors of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board announces that Mr. Chui Kwong Kau ("Mr. Chui") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 14 August 2020 due to his other personal engagement.
Mr. Chui has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board. There are no other matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.
NON-COMPLIANCES WITH RULE 3.10(1), RULE 3.10A, RULE 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES
Following the resignations of Ms. Lee Yin Ting ("Ms. Lee") and Mr. Lee Tao Wai ("Mr. Lee") as independent non-executive Director on 15 June 2020 and on 31 July 2020 respectively, the number of independent non-executive Directors is less than the minimum number required under Rule 3.10(1) and Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange. The number of member of audit committee is less than the minimum number required under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules. The Board will seek and appoint appropriate persons to fill the vacancy in accordance with Rule 3.11 and Rule 3.23 of the Listing Rules respectively as soon as practicable within three months from 31 July 2020 which is the resignation date of Mr. Lee as independent non-executive Director.