Mingfa International : UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited

明 發 集 團（ 國 際 ）有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00846)

UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

References are made to the announcements of Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 31 March 2016, 1 April 2016, 22 April 2016, 3 May 2016, 27 May 2016, 10 June 2016, 29 July 2016, 31 August 2016, 3 October 2016, 1 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 3 January 2017, 27 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 3 April 2017, 2 May 2017, 2 June 2017, 3 July 2017, 3 August 2017, 18 August 2017, 18 September 2017, 18 October 2017, 14 December 2017, 26 January 2018, 19 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 20 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 3 October 2018, 2 November 2018, 3 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 31 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 18 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 2 July 2019, 25 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 31 July 2019, 30 August 2019, 30 September 2019 and 31 October 2019 (collectively the ''Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise defined herein.

On 16 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, the Company submitted the Resumption Report and the Supplemental Report to the Stock Exchange in relation to the Company's progress of fulfillment of the Resumption Conditions, and application for the confirmation for trading resumption from the Stock Exchange.

On 25 November 2019, in response to the further enquiries from the Stock Exchange, the Company provided the requested further information to the Stock Exchange.