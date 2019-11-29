Log in
Mingfa International : UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

11/29/2019 | 07:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited

明 發 集 團（ 國 際 ）有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00846)

UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

References are made to the announcements of Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 31 March 2016, 1 April 2016, 22 April 2016, 3 May 2016, 27 May 2016, 10 June 2016, 29 July 2016, 31 August 2016, 3 October 2016, 1 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 3 January 2017, 27 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 3 April 2017, 2 May 2017, 2 June 2017, 3 July 2017, 3 August 2017, 18 August 2017, 18 September 2017, 18 October 2017, 14 December 2017, 26 January 2018, 19 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 20 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 3 October 2018, 2 November 2018, 3 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 31 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 18 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 2 July 2019, 25 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 31 July 2019, 30 August 2019, 30 September 2019 and 31 October 2019 (collectively the ''Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise defined herein.

UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

On 16 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, the Company submitted the Resumption Report and the Supplemental Report to the Stock Exchange in relation to the Company's progress of fulfillment of the Resumption Conditions, and application for the confirmation for trading resumption from the Stock Exchange.

On 25 November 2019, in response to the further enquiries from the Stock Exchange, the Company provided the requested further information to the Stock Exchange.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is awaiting confirmation from the Stock Exchange in response to the application of the Company for confirmation for resumption of trading of its Shares on the Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the Company will continue to comply with the Listing Rules.

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT(S) ON MATERIAL INFORMATION AND PROGRESS

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the material development and progress in connection with the efforts of the Company towards the resumption of trading of Shares as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 1 April 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice pending the fulfilment of the Resumption Conditions.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited

POON WING CHUEN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Huang Qingzhu, Mr. Huang Lianchun, Mr. Huang

Li Shui and Mr. Liu Yuwei

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Wong Wun Ming (Chairman)

Independent Non-Executive

Mr. Lau Kin Hon, Mr. Chu Kin Wang Peleus, Dr.

Directors:

Lam, Lee G., and Mr. Chan Sing Lai

Disclaimer

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:42:01 UTC
