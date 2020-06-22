Log in
MinKap Announces Appointment of New Director
NE
2019MinKap Announces Closing of Private Placement and Termination of Agreement with Linceo Media
NE
2019MinKap Announces Offering of Units
NE
MinKap Announces Appointment of New Director

06/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - MinKap Resources Inc. (TSXV: KAP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jon Bey to the board of directors of the Company, to take effect immediately. Mr. Bey is the current President, CEO and Chair of Standard Uranium Ltd., the CEO and Director of Maz Mining Corp., and the President, CEO, and Director of Steel Rose Communications Ltd. and Steel Rose Capital Ltd. He has 15 years of capital markets experience and has been a board member and served on several management teams in multiple sectors globally, including mining, oil and gas, technology, and cannabis.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MinKap Resources Inc.

Jonathan Armes
President & CEO
Phone 1 (416) 708-0243

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58341


© Newsfilecorp 2020
