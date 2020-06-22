MinKap Announces Appointment of New Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - MinKap Resources Inc. (TSXV: KAP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jon Bey to the board of directors of the Company, to take effect immediately. Mr. Bey is the current President, CEO and Chair of Standard Uranium Ltd., the CEO and Director of Maz Mining Corp., and the President, CEO, and Director of Steel Rose Communications Ltd. and Steel Rose Capital Ltd. He has 15 years of capital markets experience and has been a board member and served on several management teams in multiple sectors globally, including mining, oil and gas, technology, and cannabis.

