Minoan Lines S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

The company Minoan Lines S.A. announces that the legal entity (Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A) associated with Mr Emanuele G. Grimaldi Chairman of Minoan Lines BoD (Liable person according to the article 13 of L. 3340/2005) on 3/01/2019 bought 2,314 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of a total value of euro 5,121.60, on 4/01/2019 bought 4,000 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of a total value of euro 9,600.00 and on 7/01/2019 bought 4,000 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of total value of euro 9,600.00. The aforementioned announcement is in accordance with L. 3556/2007 (art.3 and 21) and in combination with the resolution of the H.C.M.C. 1/434/3.7.2007 (Art. 11).