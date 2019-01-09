Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Minoan Lines S.A.    MINOA   GRS296273006

MINOAN LINES S.A. (MINOA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 10:25:02 am
2.4 EUR   --.--%
2013MINOAN LINES S.A. : quaterly earnings release
2012MINOAN LINES S.A. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Minoan Lines S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:59am EST

The company Minoan Lines S.A. announces that the legal entity (Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A) associated with Mr Emanuele G. Grimaldi Chairman of Minoan Lines BoD (Liable person according to the article 13 of L. 3340/2005) on 3/01/2019 bought 2,314 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of a total value of euro 5,121.60, on 4/01/2019 bought 4,000 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of a total value of euro 9,600.00 and on 7/01/2019 bought 4,000 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of total value of euro 9,600.00. The aforementioned announcement is in accordance with L. 3556/2007 (art.3 and 21) and in combination with the resolution of the H.C.M.C. 1/434/3.7.2007 (Art. 11).

Disclaimer

Minoan Lines SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 15:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINOAN LINES S.A.
10:59aMINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
01/02MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : Modification of Itineraries
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : New departure times of vessels from the ports of Heraklion and P..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Change of Itineraries due to the announced 24-hour general Pa..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Black friday domestic lines
PU
More news
Chart MINOAN LINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minoan Lines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINOAN LINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Antonios Nikolaou Maniadakis Chief Executive Officer
Emanuele Grimaldi Chairman
Nikolaos Artemis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Mattheou Mamalakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Gian-Luca Grimaldi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINOAN LINES S.A.0.00%294
AP MOLLER-MAERSK7.72%27 283
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD10.64%6 011
HAPAG-LLOYD AG3.04%4 512
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD0.57%4 214
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA7.03%2 760
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.