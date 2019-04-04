Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Minoan Lines S.A.    MINOA   GRS296273006

MINOAN LINES S.A.

(MINOA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Minoan Lines S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:12am EDT

The company Minoan Lines S.A. announces that the legal entity (Grimaldi Group S.p.A) associated with Mr Emanuele G. Grimaldi Chairman of Minoan Lines BoD (Liable person according to the article 13 of L. 3340/2005) on 1/04/2019 bought 60,693 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of a total value of euro 145,663.20 and on 2/04/2019 bought 67,417 Minoan Lines ordinary shares of a total value of euro 161,800.80. The aforementioned announcement is in accordance with L. 3556/2007 (art.3 and 21) and in combination with the resolution of the H.C.M.C. 1/434/3.7.2007 (Art. 11).

Disclaimer

Minoan Lines SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINOAN LINES S.A.
10:12aMINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
03/21MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
03/18MINOAN LINES S A : Celebrate 14 years of Minoan Lines Bonus Club with double poi..
PU
03/12MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
01/09MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
01/02MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018MINOAN LINES S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2..
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : Modification of Itineraries
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : New departure times of vessels from the ports of Heraklion and P..
PU
More news
Chart MINOAN LINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minoan Lines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINOAN LINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Antonios Nikolaou Maniadakis Chief Executive Officer
Emanuele Grimaldi Chairman
Nikolaos Artemis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Mattheou Mamalakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Gian-Luca Grimaldi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINOAN LINES S.A.0.00%289
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK8.65%27 084
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD49.51%9 043
HAPAG-LLOYD AG33.26%5 849
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-1.81%4 058
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD61.26%3 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About