Minoan Lines S A : Termination Of Prohibition 30.09.2018

Minoan Lines would like to inform all passengers that, after the termination of the prohibition, on Sunday 30 September 2018, the company's vessels will operate their routes from the ports of Heraklion, Chania and Piraeus, as follows:
-
PIRAEUS - CHANIA, H/S/F MYKONOS PALACE
Departure from Piraeus, at 16:00.
-
CHANIA - PIRAEUS, H/S/F MYKONOS PALACE
Departure from Souda, at 23:59.
-
HERAKLION - PIRAEUS, H/S/F FESTOS PALACE
Departure from Heraklion, at 21:30.
-
PIRAEUS - HERAKLION, H/S/F KNOSSOS PALACE
Departure from Piraeus, at 21:00.
For further information, all passengers are kindly advised to contact their travel agent, MINOAN LINES' General or Premium Sales Agents, at the PanHellenic telephone numbers 801-11-75000 (landline) & 18175 (cell phone and landline), the port authorities of their departure or MINOAN LINES' port agencies, (Heraklion: 2810-399899, 2810-229602, Piraeus: 210-4145744, Athens: 210 3376910, Souda: 6972-552661, 28210-81276, Chania: 28210-45911-12) prior to their trip.
On Behalf of
Minoan Lines'
Press Office
September 30, 2018
