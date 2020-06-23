Log in
MINOR INTERNATIONAL

(MINT)
Minor International : to Raise $345 Million to Strengthen Balance Sheet

06/23/2020

By Ben Otto

Hospitality company Minor International will seek to raise about 10.65 billion Thai baht ($344.7 million) via a rights offering, part of efforts to strengthen a balance sheet under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangkok-based Minor, which operates hotel brands including Marriott, Four Seasons and St. Regis in more than 50 countries, will offer 563.3 million shares at THB18.90 per share, it said Wednesday.

The offer price represents an 8.3% discount to the stock's last-traded price of THB20.60.

Minor said it would allocate one new ordinary share per 8.2 existing ordinary shares.

Minor had announced the rights offering last month, saying it would seek to raise about THB10 billion in the third quarter.

It had also announced plans to raise another THB10 billion in perpetual bonds and THB5 billion via three-year warrants to ensure its ability to service obligations as the pandemic slows tourism and travel.

This week, it announced plans to raise $300 million via the issuance of debentures to refinance debt and meeting working capital needs.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 66 502 M 2 156 M 2 156 M
Net income 2020 -7 041 M -228 M -228 M
Net Debt 2020 114 B 3 681 M 3 681 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95 152 M 3 081 M 3 085 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart MINOR INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Minor International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINOR INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,38 THB
Last Close Price 20,60 THB
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Ellwood Heinecke Chairman
Brian James Delaney Chief Financial Officer
Steve Delano Herndon Chief Information Officer
Tawicha Trakulyingyong Group Director-Information & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-42.78%3 088
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-14.24%88 075
COMPASS GROUP PLC-37.83%26 081
SODEXO-41.05%10 211
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-34.55%9 267
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-33.33%3 295
