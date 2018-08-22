Log in
Minor International Public : MINT COMPLETES HNA TRANSACTION, BRINGING ITS STAKE IN NH HOTEL GROUP TO 44.5%

08/22/2018 | 04:02am CEST

PRESS RELEASE - 22 August 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINT COMPLETES HNA TRANSACTION, BRINGING ITS STAKE IN NH HOTEL GROUP TO 44.5%

Minor International ("MINT") is pleased to announce that on 21 August 2018, it has executed the acquisition of the 8.4% stake in NH Hotel Group from Tangla Spain SLU ("HNA"). The acquisition, together with MINT's existing shareholding, resulted in an increase in MINT's total shareholding in NH Hotel Group to 44.5% to date.

With the two conditions precedent fulfilled, MINT intends to launch the tender offer upon the authorization by the Spanish Stock Exchange Commission ("CNMV"). The tender offer process is expected to be completed within October 2018. MINT continues to target 51%-55% shareholding in NH Hotel Group and intends to keep NH Hotel Group as a publicly-listed company on the Madrid Stock Exchange with strong corporate governance.

About Minor International: Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,100 outlets operating system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand), Riverside and Benihana brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 163 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, The Beaumont and Minor International brands in 26 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. In addition, MINT recently reinforced its strategic expansion into Europe and South America with a 44.5% stake in NH Hotel Group, a leading operator of city-center hotels listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange. NH Hotel Group provides MINT with a portfolio of 385 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms under the NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow and Hesperia brands in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa, with strategic coverage of top city destinations such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Bogota, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Munich, New York, Rome and Vienna. MINT is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands and contract manufacturers. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, OVS, Radley, Anello, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph, Bodum and Minor Smart Kids. For more information, please visitwww.minorinternational.com.

Press Contacts: Chaiyapat Paitoon / Jutatip Adulbhan at Tel: (662) 365-7500

Disclaimer

Minor International pcl published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 02:01:07 UTC
