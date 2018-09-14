Minor International Public : MINT INCLUDED IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR THE 5TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PRESS RELEASE - 14 September 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINT INCLUDED IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR THE 5TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Minor International Public Company Limited ("MINT") announced today that it is included in the new 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. This is the 5th consecutive year that MINT is recognized for sustainability leadership in the Consumer Services sector (Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmarks. The indices track the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental, governance and social performance factors. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios, and provide an effective engagement platform for companies who want to adopt sustainable best practices. Each year, over 3,000 publicly traded companies are invited to participate in this corporate sustainability assessment. The 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets selects top 10% of 800 largest emerging markets companies based on total sustainability score in each industry. MINT's inclusion is a testament to its solid progress in delivering its sustainability strategy.

William E Heinecke, Chairman and Group CEO of MINT commented, "We are honored to be the only company in the Consumer Services sector in the emerging markets to be included in this index for five consecutive years. It is greatly rewarding to see our sustainability sustainable efforts being recognized on the global stage. The inclusion in this index reflects the hard work of our people who play a critical role in creating greater value to our stakeholders and the environment. With our continuous commitment to sustainability program, we are looking forward to be included in this highly-respected index for many years to come."

Sustainability development is an integral part of MINT's business strategy, with full support from the Board of Directors and senior management, and is being executed at all levels of the organization. For more information on MINT's sustainability story, please visitwww.minorinternational.com/sustain/report.php

For more information on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, please visitwww.sustainability-indices.com.

About Minor International: Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,100 outlets operating system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand), Riverside and Benihana brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 164 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, The Beaumont and Minor International brands in 26 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. In addition, MINT recently reinforced its strategic expansion into Europe and South America with a 45% stake in NH Hotel Group, a leading operator of city-center hotels listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange. NH Hotel Group provides MINT with a portfolio of 385 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms under the NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow and Hesperia brands in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa. MINT is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands and contract manufacturers. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, OVS, Radley, Anello, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph, Bodum and Minor Smart Kids. For more information, please visitwww.minorinternational.com.