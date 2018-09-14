Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Minor International Public Co. Ltd    MINT   TH0128B10Z09

MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD (MINT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Minor International Public : MINT INCLUDED IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR THE 5TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:53am CEST

PRESS RELEASE - 14 September 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINT INCLUDED IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR THE 5TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Minor International Public Company Limited ("MINT") announced today that it is included in the new 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. This is the 5th consecutive year that MINT is recognized for sustainability leadership in the Consumer Services sector (Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmarks. The indices track the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental, governance and social performance factors. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios, and provide an effective engagement platform for companies who want to adopt sustainable best practices. Each year, over 3,000 publicly traded companies are invited to participate in this corporate sustainability assessment. The 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets selects top 10% of 800 largest emerging markets companies based on total sustainability score in each industry. MINT's inclusion is a testament to its solid progress in delivering its sustainability strategy.

William E Heinecke, Chairman and Group CEO of MINT commented, "We are honored to be the only company in the Consumer Services sector in the emerging markets to be included in this index for five consecutive years. It is greatly rewarding to see our sustainability sustainable efforts being recognized on the global stage. The inclusion in this index reflects the hard work of our people who play a critical role in creating greater value to our stakeholders and the environment. With our continuous commitment to sustainability program, we are looking forward to be included in this highly-respected index for many years to come."

Sustainability development is an integral part of MINT's business strategy, with full support from the Board of Directors and senior management, and is being executed at all levels of the organization. For more information on MINT's sustainability story, please visitwww.minorinternational.com/sustain/report.php

For more information on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, please visitwww.sustainability-indices.com.

About Minor International: Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,100 outlets operating system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand), Riverside and Benihana brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 164 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, The Beaumont and Minor International brands in 26 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. In addition, MINT recently reinforced its strategic expansion into Europe and South America with a 45% stake in NH Hotel Group, a leading operator of city-center hotels listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange. NH Hotel Group provides MINT with a portfolio of 385 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms under the NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow and Hesperia brands in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa. MINT is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands and contract manufacturers. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, OVS, Radley, Anello, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph, Bodum and Minor Smart Kids. For more information, please visitwww.minorinternational.com.

Press Contacts: Chaiyapat Paitoon / Jutatip Adulbhan at Tel: (662) 365-7500

Disclaimer

Minor International pcl published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC
06:53aMINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint included in dow jones sustainability indices f..
PU
09/13MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of capital increase of MINT's joint ve..
PU
09/12MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : MINT INCLUDED IN FTSE4GOOD INDEX SERIES FOR THE 3rd..
PU
08/23MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : To inform the disclosure of Minutes of EGM No. 1/20..
PU
08/22MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint completes hna transaction, bringing its stake ..
PU
08/10MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint moves ahead with the tender offer for nh hotel..
PU
08/09MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
08/08MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint reports 64% net profit increase in 2q18
PU
08/08MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
08/07MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of investment of MINT subsidiaries (Fo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17Minor International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
06/06Minor International (MNILY) Acquires Additional 25% Stake In NH Hotel Group F.. 
05/21Minor International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
02/26Minor International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
2017Minor International (MINOF) Investor Presentations - Slideshow 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 59 535 M
EBIT 2018 7 473 M
Net income 2018 6 146 M
Debt 2018 53 055 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 28,33
P/E ratio 2019 25,00
EV / Sales 2018 3,84x
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
Capitalization 176 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 44,8  THB
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ellwood Heinecke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian Delaney Chief Financial Officer
Steve Delano Herndon Chief Information Officer
Paul Charles Kenny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD5 379
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-4.42%74 160
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.59%33 982
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.35%27 457
SODEXO-19.73%15 318
DARDEN RESTAURANTS23.78%14 732
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.