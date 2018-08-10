Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Minor International Public Co. Ltd    MINT   TH0128B10Z09

MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD (MINT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Minor International Public : MINT MOVES AHEAD WITH THE TENDER OFFER FOR NH HOTEL GROUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 03:40am CEST

PRESS RELEASE - 10 August 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINT MOVES AHEAD WITH THE TENDER OFFER FOR NH HOTEL GROUP

Minor International ("MINT") today is pleased to announce the success of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") on the acquisition of NH Hotel Group. The EGM, held on 9 August 2018, has approved the acquisition of the 8.4% stake from Tangla Spain SLU ("HNA"), and the launch of a takeover bid to purchase all remaining shares of NH Hotel Group.

The resolution was passed with 99.2% of votes of the shareholders and proxy holders who attended the meeting and cast their votes.

Moreover, MINT is already well on its plan, and has already completed the acquisition of 5.7% stake in NH Hotel Group from Oceanwood Capital Management Limited after the EGM approval on 9 August 2018. As a result, today, MINT owns 35.6% of NH Hotel Group. Over the next two weeks, MINT will proceed with the purchase of the 8.4% stake in NH Hotel Group from HNA, which will bring MINT's shareholding in NH Hotel Group to 44.0%.

Having obtained approvals from MINT's shareholders' and Spanish and Portuguese Antitrust Authorities ("Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia" and "Autoridade da Concorrência", respectively) as filed with the Spanish Stock Exchange Commission ("CNMV") on 20 July 2018, MINT has fulfilled the two condition precedents prior to the launch of the tender offer. MINT's tender offer has been admitted for processing on 19 July 2018 ("Admisión a Trámite") by the CNMV, following the ordinary proceeding. Upon the approval by the CNMV, MINT will move ahead with the tender offer, which is expected to be completed by October 2018.

MINT has received full support from its financial institutions on the tender offer, while maintaining discipline on its balance sheet, with target 2019E interest-bearing debt to equity ratio at 1.3x. In addition, MINT reiterates its long-term vision for NH Hotel Group, which is to keep the company as a focused hotel-sector listed company on the Madrid Stock Exchange, improve overall growth profile of the portfolio based on highly complementary geographies and brands, with limited overlap, and support the management team in executing the current and future strategic plans

About Minor International: Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,100 outlets operating system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand), Riverside and Benihana brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 162 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, The Beaumont and Minor International brands in 26 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. In addition, MINT recently reinforced its strategic expansion into Europe and South America with a 35.6% stake in NH Hotel Group, a leading operator of city-center hotels listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange. NH Hotel Group provides MINT with a portfolio of 385 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms under the NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow and Hesperia brands in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa, with strategic coverage of top city destinations such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Bogota, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Munich, New York, Rome and Vienna. MINT is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands and contract manufacturers. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, OVS, Radley, Anello, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph, Bodum and Minor Smart Kids. For more information, please visitwww.minorinternational.com.

Press Contacts: Chaiyapat Paitoon / Jutatip Adulbhan at Tel: (662) 365-7500

Disclaimer

Minor International pcl published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC
03:40aMINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint moves ahead with the tender offer for nh hotel..
PU
08/09MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
08/08MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint reports 64% net profit increase in 2q18
PU
08/08MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
08/07MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of investment of MINT subsidiaries (Fo..
PU
07/31MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of additional shareholding in NH Hotel..
PU
07/29COMPETITION HEATING UP : After Minor, Hyatt expresses interest to acquire NH Hot..
AQ
07/27MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : MINT's Additional Investment, Cumulatively Totaling..
PU
07/20MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Insertion of Report of the IFA's Opinion on the Acq..
PU
07/17MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Notice of Extraordinary Genera..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/06Minor International (MNILY) Acquires Additional 25% Stake In NH Hotel Group F.. 
05/21Minor International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
02/26Minor International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
2017Minor International (MINOF) Investor Presentations - Slideshow 
2017Minor International (MINOF) Presents At Opportunity Day 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 59 545 M
EBIT 2018 7 603 M
Net income 2018 6 169 M
Debt 2018 48 039 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 28,77
P/E ratio 2019 25,31
EV / Sales 2018 3,80x
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
Capitalization 178 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 44,7  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ellwood Heinecke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian Delaney Chief Financial Officer
Steve Delano Herndon Chief Information Officer
Paul Charles Kenny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD5 377
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.24%70 248
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.03%33 548
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC5.14%29 211
SODEXO-16.50%16 306
DARDEN RESTAURANTS14.43%13 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.