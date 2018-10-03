Minor International Public : MINT RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM CNMV TO PROCEED WITH THE TENDER OFFER OF NH HOTEL GROUP

PRESS RELEASE - 2 October 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINT RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM CNMV

TO PROCEED WITH THE TENDER OFFER OF NH HOTEL GROUP

Minor International ("MINT") is pleased to announce that it has received authorization from the Spanish Stock Exchange Commission ("CNMV") on 2 October 2018 to proceed with the all-cash tender offer to acquire the shares of NH Hotel Group at a price of EUR 6.30 per share. The prospectus of the tender offer is available on the CNMV's website(www.cnmv.es)and on www.minor.com/NHhotel/index.php.The formal announcement of the offer, which will trigger the start of its acceptance period, will be released within the following 5 business days in accordance with the Spanish tender offer regulation.

Currently as of 2 October 2018, MINT owns 46.4% of NH Hotel Group. Following the tender offer, MINT intends to keep NH Hotel Group as a publicly-listed company on the Madrid Stock Exchange. MINT reiterates its commitment to strong corporate governance as well as its long-term vision for NH Hotel Group, which is to improve overall growth profile of the portfolio based on highly complementary geographies and brands with limited overlap and to support the management team in executing the current and future strategic plans.

About Minor International: Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,100 outlets operating system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand), Riverside and Benihana brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 164 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, The Beaumont and Minor International brands in 26 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. In addition, MINT recently reinforced its strategic expansion into Europe and South America with a 46.4% stake in NH Hotel Group, a leading operator of city-center hotels listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange. NH Hotel Group provides MINT with a portfolio of 385 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms under the NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow and Hesperia brands in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa. MINT is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands and contract manufacturers. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, OVS, Radley, Anello, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph, Bodum and Minor Smart Kids. For more information, please visitwww.minorinternational.com.