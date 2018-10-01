Minor International Public : MINT'S PERPETUAL BOND ISSUANCE A SUCCESS

PRESS RELEASE - 1 October 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINT'S PERPETUAL BOND ISSUANCE A SUCCESS

Minor International ("MINT") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first issuance of perpetual bond in an amount of THB 15 billion. The Thai Baht-denominated bond was placed with domestic investors and was fully subscribed, reflecting the market's confidence in MINT.

The proceeds from the perpetual bond will be used as part of the financing of the acquisition of NH Hotel Group.

"We are very pleased with the success of this transaction, which is a testament of the market's support of our strategy to further become a global company through the acquisition of NH Hotel Group in Europe," commented Mr. William E.

Heinecke, Chairman and Group CEO. "We will continue to explore various funding alternative and remain innovative, with the goal to optimize our capital structure, which in turn will maximize the return to our shareholders."

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited, Kasikorn Bank Public Company Limited and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited are joint-lead arrangers of the bond.

About Minor International: Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies with over 2,100 outlets operating system-wide in 27 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand), Riverside and Benihana brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 164 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu, The Beaumont and Minor International brands in 26 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. In addition, MINT recently reinforced its strategic expansion into Europe and South America with a 46.4% stake in NH Hotel Group, a leading operator of city-center hotels listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange. NH Hotel Group provides MINT with a portfolio of 385 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms under the NH Collection, NH Hotel, nhow and Hesperia brands in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa. MINT is one of Thailand's largest distributors of lifestyle brands and contract manufacturers. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, OVS, Radley, Anello, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph, Bodum and Minor Smart Kids. For more information, please visitwww.minorinternational.com.