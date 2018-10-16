Minor International Public : Notification of entering into a joint venture agreement with VI Group

-Translation-

October 16, 2018

Subject: Notification of entering into a joint venture agreement with VI Group

To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Minor International Public Company Limited ('the Company', 'MINT') would like to inform that the Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Vietnam Investments Group ("VI Group") to operate as the master franchisee of The Coffee Club brand in Vietnam.

VI Group is an experienced and successful operator in the country with a strong platform of many restaurants. The partnership reiterates MINT's commitment to the promising potential of Vietnam, as well as its aspiration to grow The Coffee Club brand globally.

The Company will further inform for more details.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signed - -----------------------------------------(Mr. Chaiyapat Paitoon)

Deputy Corporate CFO & Strategic Planning