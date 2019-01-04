Log in
End-of-day quote  - 01/03
24.1 HKD   -0.82%
2018MINTH GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
Minth : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

01/04/2019 | 03:04am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Minth Group Limited 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00425

Description :Ordinary Shares

Par valueAuthorised shareBalance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month 5,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HKD 0.10

500,000,000.00

HKD 0.10

500,000,000.00

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HKD 500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

1,145,518,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

734,000

1,146,252,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

1.

Exercise price HKD 15.84

(22/ 05/2012) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

Exercise price HKD 14.08

(22/ 05/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.

Exercise price HKD 37.60

(22/ 05/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

0

0

0

378,000

356,000

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Cancelled

0

0

0

Lapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares) 734,000

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

HKD 11,000,000

No. of new shares of issuer issued

during the month issued pursuant thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

0

0

N/A

378,000

356,000

0

No. of new shares of issuer which may be

1,961,500

11,422,500

25,000,000

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

nominal close of

during the

at close of the

month

value preceding month

month

month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1. N/A

amount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Minth Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:03:02 UTC
