Minth : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Minth Group Limited 04/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00425
Description :Ordinary Shares
Par valueAuthorised shareBalance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month 5,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HKD 0.10
|
500,000,000.00
|
HKD 0.10
|
500,000,000.00
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HKD 500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
1,145,518,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
734,000
1,146,252,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
GrantedMovement during the monthExercised
1.
Exercise price HKD 15.84
(22/ 05/2012) Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.
Exercise price HKD 14.08
(22/ 05/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.
Exercise price HKD 37.60
(22/ 05/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
0
0
0
378,000
356,000
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Cancelled
0
0
0
Lapsed
Total A. (Ordinary shares) 734,000
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
HKD 11,000,000
No. of new shares of issuer issued
during the month issued pursuant thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the month
0
0
0
N/A
378,000
356,000
0
No. of new shares of issuer which may be
1,961,500
11,422,500
25,000,000
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of Nominal value at
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
nominal close of
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
month
|
value preceding month
|
month
|
month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1. N/A
amount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A