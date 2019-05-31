Log in
MINTH GROUP LIMITED

(0425)
Minth : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 MAY 2019

05/31/2019 | 01:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MINTH GROUP LIMITED

敏 實 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 425)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 MAY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the AGM Notice dated 25 April 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 31 May 2019.

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Minth Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce, pursuant to Rule 13.39(5) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''), that all of the proposed ordinary resolutions set out in the notice (''AGM Notice'') of annual general meeting (''AGM'') of the Company dated 25 April 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (''Shareholders'') by way of poll at the AGM held on 31 May 2019.

Reference is made to the Company's circular dated 25 April 2019 (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

- 1 -

Details of the poll results in respect of all of the proposed resolutions at the AGM are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of votes (%)

Total number

FOR

AGAINST

of votes

1.

To receive and consider the audited

908,584,663

0

908,584,663

consolidated

financial statements, the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

reports of the directors of the Company

and the auditors of the Company for the

year ended 31 December 2018

2.

To declare a final dividend for the year

909,370,563

0

909,370,563

ended 31 December 2018

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3.

To re-elect Ms. Chin Chien Ya as an

902,757,555

6,613,008

909,370,563

executive director of the Company

(99.27%)

(0.73%)

4.

To re-elect Ms. Huang Chiung Hui as an

903,080,784

6,289,779

909,370,563

executive director of the Company

(99.31%)

(0.69%)

5.

To re-elect Mr. Wu Fred Fong (who has

667,418,842

239,719,721

907,138,563

served the Company as an independent

(73.57%)

(26.43%)

non-executive director for more than 9

years) as an independent non-executive

director of the Company

6.

To re-elect Dr. Wang Ching (who has

666,145,494

243,225,069

909,370,563

served the Company as an independent

(73.25%)

(26.75%)

non-executive director for more than 9

years) as an independent non-executive

director of the Company

7.

To re-elect Ms. Yu Zheng (who has served

669,876,842

239,493,721

909,370,563

the Company as a non-executive director

(73.66%)

(26.34%)

and an independent non-executive director

for more than 9 years) as an independent

non-executive director of the Company

8.

To authorise the board of directors of the

690,320,085

219,050,478

909,370,563

Company to approve and confirm the

(75.91%)

(24.09%)

terms

of

appointment

(including

remuneration) for Mr. Wu Fred Fong

9.

To authorise the board of directors of the

689,140,917

220,004,478

909,145,395

Company to approve and confirm the

(75.80%)

(24.20%)

terms

of

appointment

(including

remuneration) for Dr. Wang Ching

10.

To authorise the board of directors of the

692,778,085

216,592,478

909,370,563

Company to approve and confirm the

(76.18%)

(23.82%)

terms

of

appointment

(including

remuneration) for Ms. Yu Zheng

- 2 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of votes (%)

Total number

FOR

AGAINST

of votes

11. To authorise the board of directors of the

908,807,210

204,124

909,011,334

Company to fix the remuneration of its

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

executive directors

12. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

777,262,526

129,635,913

906,898,439

as the Company's auditors and to

(85.71%)

(14.29%)

authorise the board of directors of the

Company to fix their remuneration

13. To grant a general mandate to the 505,841,636 403,528,927 909,370,563

directors of the Company to allot, and

(55.63%)

(44.37%)

issue additional Shares not exceeding 20%

of the existing issued share capital of the

Company

14. To grant a general mandate to the

908,995,334

339,229

909,334,563

directors of the Company to repurchase

(99.96%)

(0.04%)

Shares not exceeding 10% of the existing

issued share capital of the Company

15. To add the nominal amount of the Shares

507,000,038

402,370,525

909,370,563

repurchased by the Company to the

(55.75%)

(44.25%)

mandate granted to the directors under

resolution no. 13

Note: For the full text of the above resolutions, please refer to the AGM Notice.

The total number of shares (''Shares'') of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all of the ordinary resolutions at the AGM was 1,148,856,000. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of any of the ordinary resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shareholders who were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

No parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the ordinary resolutions or to abstain and therefore none have done so at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed by the Company and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

- 3 -

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The proposal for the payment of final dividend of HKD0.661 per share to the Shareholders was approved at the AGM. The final dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or about 20 June 2019.

For and on behalf of the Board

MINTH GROUP LIMITED

Chin Jong Hwa

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. Chin Jong Hwa (Chairman), Mr. Zhao Feng, Ms. Chin Chien Ya and Ms. Huang Chiung Hui being executive Directors; Mr. Wu Fred Fong, Dr. Wang Ching and Ms. Yu Zheng being independent non-executive Directors.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Minth Group Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 05:13:04 UTC
