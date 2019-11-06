Minth : UPDATE TO LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MINTH GROUP LIMITED

敏 實 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 425)

UPDATE TO LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Minth Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

ORDERS GRANTED

Reference is made to the announcements issued by the Company dated 25 October 2019 (the ''Announcement''), a court hearing was held on 23 October 2019 at which a set of settlement proposals agreed between the Securities and Futures Commission (''SFC'') and the other defendants to the legal proceedings was put before the High Court of Hong Kong (''High Court'') for its approval.

On 6 November 2019, the High Court has made an order in respect of Mr. Chin and Mr. Zhao as follows: