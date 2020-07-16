Log in
MIPS: Invitation to the presentation of the results for the second quarter 2020

07/16/2020 | 05:11am EDT

MIPS releases its interim report for the second quarter (April-June) 2020 on 23 July 2020 at 7:30a.m. (CET).

Max Strandwitz, President and CEO, will on the same day at 10:00a.m. (CET) present the results at a conference call. The conference call will be held in English. The interim report and a presentation will be available at mipscorp.com/en/investors.

To participate in the conference call and to obtain call-in details, please register via the following link: https://financialhearings.com/event/12321

For more information, please contact:

Max Strandwitz, President and CEO
Max.Strandwitz@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 709 61 17 54

Mats Vikström, interim CFO
Mats.Vikstrom@Mipsprotection.com
tel +46 733 39 50 00

About MIPS

MIPS specializes in helmet-based safety and protection of the brain and is the world-leader in this area. Based on an ingredient brand business-model, MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is sold to the global helmet industry. The technology is based on over 20 years of research and development together with the Royal Institute of Technology and the Karolinska Institute, both located in Stockholm, Sweden. MIPS' headquarter with 41 employees engaged in research and development, sales, marketing and administration is in Stockholm, where its product and technology test facility also is located. The MIPS share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.mipscorp.com



Disclaimer

MIPS AB published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:10:01 UTC
