Mirada : 04 September 2019 – New contract win

The information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
4 September 2019
Mirada plc
("Mirada", the "Company" or the "Group")
Mirada to deploy Iris multiscreen solution for Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores in Spain
Mirada plc (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for Digital TV operators and broadcasters, is delighted to announce it has won a new customer in Spain. Mirada has started working for Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores for the development of its new OTT-based TV platform. Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores (the "Customer", the "Operator") is a new Spanish OTT enabler whose main shareholder is Procono S.A.U., and with secondary shareholders Opencable, ACUTEL and AOTEC.
The Customer is planning for Mirada to deploy a purely OTT solution across the Customer's network to deliver content with a cutting-edge viewing experience to subscribers via Android set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs, and a purchase order to commence deployment has been received by Mirada. Once launched, the Customer's subscribers will enjoy all the advanced features of Mirada's Iris multiscreen technology, including unique tools for content discovery, personal recommendations, session transfer, cloud DVR and much more. The Customer, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, expects the commercial launch of this project to take place during Q1 2020 and to reach at least 600,000 subscribers eventually.
With Mirada's new Iris launcher for Android TV Operator Tier, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores will reap the benefits of providing all the features of the Iris multiscreen technology while also providing easy access for its subscribers to all the benefits of the Android environment and easy access to third-party apps available in the Google Play Store.
This project is in line with Mirada's Bring-your-own-device ("BYOD") strategy, which focuses on providing the Company's Iris multiscreen technology across all major consumer electronics devices to serve the ever-increasing demand for content on all platforms.
Amelia Carrillo, CEO of Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, commented: "For Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores shareholders, this project is totally strategic. We understand that with Mirada our subscribers are able to enjoy the best television experience available on the market, making the most of the TV content, with advanced features as catch-up, start-over,timeshift, VOD, NPVR, etc. and adding the content of the most important Streaming Platforms, and customer's preferences, in one single recommendation system. We are sure that Mirada's solution is the key factor to become the fourth TV platform in Spain, unifying the historic cable industry under the same brand."
José Luis Vázquez, CEO of Mirada plc, commented: "We're delighted to announce our latest project, this time with the Spanish operator, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores. It's fantastic to see another company opt for our acclaimed Iris technology and also to see such interest in our solution for Android TV Operator Tier which we launched only recently. We are looking forward to working with our fellow Spanish company, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, and seeing what this great new partnership will bring for both parties."
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Mirada plc
|
|
José Luis Vázquez, Chief Executive Officer
|
+44 (0) 207 868 2104
|
Gonzalo Babío, Finance Director
|
investors@mirada.tv
|
Newgate Communications
|
|
Box Huxford
|
+44 (0) 20 7680 6550
|
Tom Carnegie
|
mirada@newgatecomms.com
|
Allenby Capital Limited
|
|
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
|
Jeremy Porter / Alex Brearley / Liz Kirchner
|
About Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores
Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores is a new company, created by the main players of the historical cable industry in Spain, to launch this challenging project. The members of this strategic partnership are PTV Telecom (Telecommunications company with more than 30 years of history and strongly settle in southern Spain), Opencable (Telecommunications Wholesale Services Operator participated by more than 60 local operators with more than 25 years of experience in the TV sector), ACUTEL (Association of Local Telecommunications Operators of Andalusia) and AOTEC (National Association of Telecommunications Operators and Internet Services)
About Mirada
Mirada is a leading provider of products and services for Digital TV Operators and Broadcasters. Founded in 2000 and led by CEO José Luis Vázquez, the Company prides itself on having spent almost 20 years as a pioneer in the Digital TV market. Mirada's core focus is on the ever-growing
demand for TV Everywhere for which it offers a complete suite of end- to-end modular products across multiple devices, all with innovative state-of-the-art UI designs.
Mirada's products and solutions, acclaimed for unparalleled flexibility and optimal time to market, have been deployed by some of the biggest names in digital media and broadcasting including Televisa, Telefonica, Sky, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and France Telecom. Headquartered in London, Mirada has commercial representation across Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia and operates technology centres in the UK, Spain and Mexico. For more information, visit www.mirada.tv
