Mirada : 04 September 2019 – New contract win

4 September 2019

Mirada plc

("Mirada", the "Company" or the "Group")

Mirada to deploy Iris multiscreen solution for Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores in Spain

Mirada plc (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for Digital TV operators and broadcasters, is delighted to announce it has won a new customer in Spain. Mirada has started working for Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores for the development of its new OTT-based TV platform. Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores (the "Customer", the "Operator") is a new Spanish OTT enabler whose main shareholder is Procono S.A.U., and with secondary shareholders Opencable, ACUTEL and AOTEC.

The Customer is planning for Mirada to deploy a purely OTT solution across the Customer's network to deliver content with a cutting-edge viewing experience to subscribers via Android set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs, and a purchase order to commence deployment has been received by Mirada. Once launched, the Customer's subscribers will enjoy all the advanced features of Mirada's Iris multiscreen technology, including unique tools for content discovery, personal recommendations, session transfer, cloud DVR and much more. The Customer, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, expects the commercial launch of this project to take place during Q1 2020 and to reach at least 600,000 subscribers eventually.

With Mirada's new Iris launcher for Android TV Operator Tier, Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores will reap the benefits of providing all the features of the Iris multiscreen technology while also providing easy access for its subscribers to all the benefits of the Android environment and easy access to third-party apps available in the Google Play Store.

This project is in line with Mirada's Bring-your-own-device ("BYOD") strategy, which focuses on providing the Company's Iris multiscreen technology across all major consumer electronics devices to serve the ever-increasing demand for content on all platforms.

Amelia Carrillo, CEO of Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, commented: "For Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores shareholders, this project is totally strategic. We understand that with Mirada our subscribers are able to enjoy the best television experience available on the market, making the most of the TV content, with advanced features as catch-up, start-over,timeshift, VOD, NPVR, etc. and adding the content of the most important Streaming Platforms, and customer's preferences, in one single recommendation system. We are sure that Mirada's solution is the key factor to become the fourth TV platform in Spain, unifying the historic cable industry under the same brand."