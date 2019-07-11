Mirada : 11 July 2019 – Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 0 07/11/2019 | 05:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 11 July 2019 Mirada plc ("Mirada", the "Company" or the "Group") Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 Mirada plc (AIM: MIRA), the leading audio-visual content interaction specialist, announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2019. Financial Highlights Revenue increase of 40% to $12.32 million (2018: $8.82 million)

Substantial growth of 57% in subscriber-based licence fees to $4.05 million (2018: $2.58 million)

subscriber-based licence fees to $4.05 million (2018: $2.58 million) Positive adjusted EBITDA (as defined in Note 7) of $0.81 million (2018: loss of $1.12 million)

Gross profit increased to $11.47 million (2018: $7.94 million)

Net loss reduced to $3.11 million (2018: loss of $4.87 million)

Net debt reduced to $4.86 million (2018: $11.70 million) Operational Highlights Successful mass-market deployment of Mirada's OTT product at Izzi Telecom for the 2018 FIFA

World Cup.

mass-market deployment of Mirada's OTT product at Izzi Telecom for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Deployment of Iris multiscreen licences over new segments of subscribers at Izzi Telecom to finally reach the milestone of two million STBs installed by March 2019.

Contract win with Skytel in Mongolia in December 2018.

First commercial deployment with ATN international, in Bermuda, in January 2019.

Commercial deployment of Digital TV Cable Edmund in Bolivia in March 2019. Jose Luis Vazquez, CEO of Mirada, commented: "Mirada is increasing its market reach, with a growing healthy pipeline of opportunities as a result of the successful deployment, and a wide appraisal of, its Iris multiplatform product. We are considered to be a top-end solution for many potential customers, with a flexible model that allows audio-visual companies of any size to provide a competitive offering to their subscribers. "Our financial position is continuously improving, reinforced by the support of our largest shareholder. Together these factors have led to an improved commercial performance with participation in multiple deals and, combined with our growing pipeline, provide confidence in our ability to secure more contract wins in the current year." Annual Report and Accounts The Company's Annual Report and Accounts will be available on the Company's website, www.mirada.tv. Enquiries Mirada plc José Luis Vázquez, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 207 868 2104 Gonzalo Babío, Chief Financial Officer investors@mirada.tv Newgate Communications Bob Huxford +44 (0) 207 680 6550 Tom Carnegie mirada@newgatecomms.com Allenby Capital Limited (AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker) Jeremy Porter +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Alex Brearley Liz Kirchner About Mirada Mirada is a leading provider of products and services for Digital TV Operators and Broadcasters. Founded in 2000 and led by CEO José Luis Vázquez, the Company prides itself on having spent almost 20 years as a pioneer in the Digital TV market. Mirada's core focus is on the ever-growing demand for TV Everywhere for which it offers a complete suite of end-to-end modular products across multiple devices, all with innovative state-of-the-art UI designs. Mirada's products and solutions, acclaimed for unparalleled flexibility and optimal time to market, have been deployed by some of the biggest names in digital media and broadcasting including Televisa, ATNI, Digital TV Cable Edmund, Skytel, Telefonica, Sky, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and France Telecom. Headquartered in London, Mirada has commercial representation across Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia and operates technology centres in the UK, Spain and Mexico. For more information, visit www.mirada.tv Chief Executive Officer's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019. This was a transformational period for the Company, during which Mirada demonstrated its capabilities through the successful mass-market deployment of its Iris multiscreen technology in Mexico during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mirada also continued its expansion with multiple new commercial deployments during the year, including two new Software as a Service (SaaS) customers, ATN international in Bermuda and Digital TV Cable Edmund in Bolivia. The Company also secured its first Iris customer in the Asian market with Skytel in Mongolia. Mirada simultaneous coordination of multiple new deployments, while supporting a marked increase in growth within its existing customer based, demonstrated the significant advancement in the operational capabilities of the Group. Additionally, thanks to its improved sales and marketing teams, and due to the relevant references the Group has been able to secure, there has been a significant improvement in the sales pipeline anticipating a potential increase in the pace of new customer acquisition. With the accumulation of successful deployments, the Company is also experiencing a substantial increase in both support and subscriber-based licence revenues, with a greater percentage of recurrent income providing much higher revenue visibility. Trading Review The Group operates two segments, being Digital TV and Broadcast ("Digital TV") and Mobile. The Company is advancing its operational and commercial capabilities, demonstrated by Mirada's involvement in three simultaneous, significant deployments in the year. From an operational point of view, it has been the first time that Mirada has been involved in the roll-out of three simultaneous significant deployments. Izzi Telecom in Mexico extended the Mirada Iris multiscreen technology to all its subscriber base during the 2018 World Cup, allowing them to watch the football matches over their mobile phones at times where they would not usually be at home. Mirada successfully responded to the challenge and it proved to be a great success, aided by Mexico's long run in the tournament. This has resulted in an ongoing increased usage of Mirada's OTT technology in Mexico. Additionally, Izzi Telecom chose to extend Mirada's technology to its middle tier subscribers, resulting in an increased rate of installation of Mirada licences, and therefore, improved subscriber-based licence fee revenues for Mirada during the year. In March 2019, Izzi Telecom surpassed the milestone of having 2 million set-top boxes installed with Mirada's technology. It is expected that Izzi will expand Mirada's technology to its remaining tiers in the future. ATN International started deploying Mirada technology over its assets in the Caribbean and Bermuda during the year. The commercial phase began in January 2019, and the pace of adoption of the technology in the region is on track with Mirada's expectations. This is Mirada's first SaaS model deployment, and recurrent revenues from this customer will start to have a financial impact during the present fiscal year. The third significant deployment during the year under review was with Digital TV Edmund in Bolivia. This is also a SaaS model deployment with the commercial phase starting in late March 2019. Long term recurring revenues from this contract are also expected to impact our financial performance in the coming year and there is potential for ongoing deployment of new features and services. A gradual roll out is planned over five years, with a target of up to nearly one million devices. Mirada has also been able to extend its product reach to accommodate the demands of the market. The "Bring-Your-Own-Device" (BYOD) market trend is increasingly being adopted by our customers, meaning that the consumption of the audiovisual content is being extended to other devices like mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles and smart TVs. Mirada anticipated this trend with the launch of its OTT product in 2015 and is now able to provide its services over all these devices, with the recent announcement of our software for Roku and Xbox. The set-top box market is also evolving with the extended adoption of Android TV technology over traditional pure Linux-based middleware. We are happy to announce that we are now able to provide our services over the latest version of the Android TV operator tier, with an advanced Custom Launcher that perfectly matches our Inspire user experience over these new devices. On the commercial side, the Group has continued to improve its marketing and sales efforts, with the successful extension of our customer reach to the Asian market. The contract win in December 2018 with Skytel in Mongolia marks the first deployment of our Iris technology in the Asian market, and we expect to follow this announcement with other deals in the future. The pipeline has substantially increased, with the number of deals in which we are participating nearly doubling during the year. This increase in the pipeline can in part be attributed to the many successful deployments of our technology, which demonstrate the quality of our offering and ability to manage substantial projects. This is especially evident of our successful deployment with Televisa Group across Mexico. Our product range comprises the vast majority of the needs of our potential customers, and their feedback is that we match other top-range solutions in the market. Regarding our non-core cashless payment parking division, Mirada Connect, we are happy to have been able to nurture a successful company, which has been able to gain a powerful presence in its market. On 31 March 2019 the audited accounts showed a turnover for the year of £0.63 million (2018: £0.66 million), net profits of £0.12 million (2018: £0.12 million) and was valued at £0.56 million on the Company's balance sheet at that date. The Connect division was clearly not related to our core activities, and we were happy to receive offers for the divestment of this unit. Post year-end, on 5th July 2019, we announced the sale of this division to PayByPhone, a competitor owned by the Volkswagen Financial Services group, for a consideration of £2.12 million in cash. This generated a profit on disposal of $1.75 million. We believe this transaction is very beneficial for all parties involved, and we wish the Connect team the best for the future. Looking ahead to Brexit and considering mitigation plans in order to reduce the potential negative impact on the Company's operational activity and Financial Statements, the Board has decided to close its Exeter office. This closure may result in redundancies and a process is underway at the current time. The closure of the Company's Exeter office is expected to take effect in September 2019. The growth experienced this year at all levels result from the continued deployment of a business plan based on securing profitable deals with an increased focus on recurrent revenues and a belief that a superior product and customer service is the cornerstone of every successful company. The Board believes that the Company is rapidly approaching a point of sustained profitability. We are committed to this plan, and we couldn't make it possible without the continued support of our employees, customers, suppliers, partners and investors, to whom we express our gratitude. Financial overview Revenue grew to $12.32 million (2018: $8.82 million), a 40% year-on-year increase. Growth in revenues on development was $2.1 million to reach $6.51 million for the year, driven by the new projects won. Subscriber-based licence fees grew by $1.5 million to reach $4.05 million for the year, mainly due to the introduction of our Iris product into new customer tiers at Izzi Telecom. Gross profit grew to $11.46 million (2018: $7.94 million), leading to an operating loss of $2.91 million (2018: $4.62 million). Amortisation charges increased to $3.58 million from $3.35 million, in line with prior years' increase in product investment. Staff Costs increased by $1.65 million to $ 7.25 million (2018: $5.6 million). This is due to the growth of the development team during the year. As a result, the net impact was a reduction of the net loss for the year to $3.11 million (2018: loss of $4.87 million). The improvement on revenues led to an Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in Note 7) profit of $0.81 million (2018: loss of $1.12 million), mainly driven by the licence revenue increase. There is a tax credit recognised in the current period of $0.18 million (2018: $0.30) as a result of Mirada Iberia's research and innovation tax deductions. Net Debt was reduced to $4.86 million (2018: $11.70 million). Long term interest-bearing loans and borrowings decreased by 31% to $1.72 million (2018: $2.48 million) and short term borrowings and related party loans and interest decreased to $3.26 million (2018: $11.16 million). See note 18 for further details. Trade receivables increased from $1.38 million to $1.89 million, due to increased revenues and activity at the end of the fiscal year. The Company settled a related party debt facility of £1.7 million in August 2018, and another related party facility of £3.0 million in October 2018, which were converted into capital on 29 August 2018 and 4 October 2018 respectively, alongside an additional capital injection of £3.0 million. Both the facilities and the capital injection were subject to shareholder approval in August 2018 and October 2018. Other intangible assets have decreased by $1.22 million mainly due to the decreased valuation of the Euro against the US Dollar and due to the difference between amortisation and addition of intangible assets. The Group used $1.24 million of cash in operating activities in the year (2018: cash used in operating activities of $1.7 million) and spent a further $3.1 million (2018: $3.9 million) in investing activities, mainly due to variations in the working capital position at the end of the period and investment in development costs. The operating and investing cash flows were partially funded by the movement in net debt explained above. Therefore, resulting in a fall in cash and cash equivalents of $1.82 million. The Company has adopted the new accounting standards with effect from 1 April 2018: IFRS 9- Financial instruments IFRS 15- Revenue from contracts with customers IFRS 9 - Financial instruments has replaced IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement and has not had a material effect on the Company. Therefore, impairment provision on financial assets measured at amortised cost (such as trade and other receivables) has been calculated in accordance with IFRS 9's expected credit loss model. The Group did not identify significant changes in its consolidated financial statements due to applying the classification and measurement requirements of IFRS 9, because the Group only has assets that are categorised as amortised cost and the application of expected credit loss has not had a material impact to the impairment provision because all trade receivables balances have been collected before 9 July 2019. Since the impact on the Group was immaterial, the Group has chosen not to restate prior year comparatives on adoption of IFRS 9. IFRS 15 - Revenue from customer contracts has replaced IAS 18 Revenue and IAS 11 Construction Contracts as well as various interpretations previously issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee. The Company adopted IFRS 15 using the cumulative effect method applied to those contracts which were not completed as of 1 April 2018. The impact of the new standard was a $0.38 million positive adjustment as shown in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity. See note 3 to the financial statements for further information on the new IFRS standards. Current Trading and Outlook This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mirada plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:12:01 UTC 0 Latest news on MIRADA PLC. 05:13a MIRADA : 11 July 2019 – Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019 PU 05:13a MIRADA : 11 July 2019 – Mirada to present at Shares Investor Evening PU 07/05 MIRADA : 05 July 2019 – Sale of Mirada Connect for £2.1m PU 04/29 MIRADA : 29 April 2019 – Year End Trading Update PU 04/02 MIRADA : 02 April 2019 – Commercial launch of Iris in Bolivia PU 01/15 MIRADA : 15 January 2019 – Commercial launch of Iris in Bermuda PU 2018 MIRADA : 27 November 2018 – Reseller partnership with Indra PU 2018 MIRADA : 23 October 2018 – Result of annual general meeting PU 2018 MIRADA : 04 October 2018 – Posting of annual report PU 2018 MIRADA : 04 September 2018 – Notification of Holding PU