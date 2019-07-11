Mirada : 11 July 2019 – Mirada to present at Shares Investor Evening

11 July 2019

RNS Reach

Mirada plc

("Mirada" or the "Company")

Mirada to present at Shares Investor Evening

Mirada (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Shares and AJ Bell Investor Evening event in London on 17 July 2019.

The event will be held at the Novotel Tower Bridge, 10 Pepys Street, London, EC3N 2NR and commence at 6pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to talk directly with Chief Executive Officer, José Luis Vázquez, and ask questions about the Company.

To register for the event or for more details, please visit: https://ajbell.eventsair.com/shares- investor-evening---170719/r/Site/Register

Enquiries: Mirada plc José Luis Vázquez, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 207 868 2104 Gonzalo Babío, Chief Financial Officer investors@mirada.tv Newgate Communications Bob Huxford +44 (0) 207 3757 6880 Tom Carnegie mirada@newgatecomms.com Allenby Capital Limited (AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker) Jeremy Porter +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Alex Brearley Liz Kirchner

About Mirada

Mirada is a leading provider of products and services for Digital TV Operators and Broadcasters. Founded in 2000 and led by CEO José Luis Vázquez, the Company prides itself on having spent almost 20 years as a pioneer in the Digital TV market. Mirada's core focus is on the ever-growing demand for TV Everywhere for which it offers a complete suite of end-to- end modular products across multiple devices, all with innovative state-of-the-art UI designs.

Mirada's products and solutions, acclaimed for unparalleled flexibility and optimal time to market, have been deployed by some of the biggest names in digital media and broadcasting including Televisa, Telefonica, Sky, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and France Telecom. Headquartered in London, Mirada has commercial representation across Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia and operates technology centres in the UK, Spain and Mexico. For more information, visit www.mirada.tv