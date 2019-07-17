Mirada : 17 July 2019 – Mirada to empower pay TV operators with Netflix integration

17 July 2019
Mirada to empower pay TV operators with Netflix integration
Mirada (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is delighted to announce the integration of Netflix, the world's leading entertainment service, within its Iris multiscreen product, and its first deployment into izzi Telecom's pay TV platform in Mexico.
With this integration, all of Mirada's customers with an agreement with Netflix will now have the option to provide their subscribers with access to the Video-on-Demand streaming service on set-top boxes directly from their Iris pay TV platform. With the help of Mirada's powerful technology, operators who wish to provide Netflix on their platform will enrich the viewing experience for their subscribers with multiscreen interactivity, such as the ability to pause and play their favourite film or series from their smartphone when watching Netflix content on the set-top box.
In addition to being able to attract more subscribers to their pay TV service by facilitating access to popular third-party content from Netflix, such as the award-winning "Stranger Things", operators will also enjoy the advantages of their subscribers spending more time engaged within their pay TV platform, encouraging consumption of their own content and creating loyal customers.
The integration has high potential to encourage both engagement and consumption on operators' platforms and is an excellent addition to the other third-party content provider integrations that Mirada currently offers to their customers, such as Fox Play and HBO Go. These added value content services play an important role, not only in consolidating the operator's service, but also in attracting and retaining long-term and loyal customers. The first operator to take advantage of Mirada's integration with Netflix is izzi Telecom, Mirada's largest client in Mexico, which has introduced Netflix across its service this month.
José-LuisVázquez, CEO of Mirada, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the integration with Netflix as we know that it will help our clients, the operators, to delight their existing customers and attract new customers by transforming their pay TV offering into a fuller entertainment hub for their users."
For more information about Mirada's products, please visit www.mirada.tv.
