Mirada : 21 February 2020 – Mirada to present at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020

21 February 2020

RNS Reach

Mirada plc

("Mirada" or the "Company")

Mirada to Present at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020

Mirada (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020. The event takes place at Ashurst, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW.

The doors open at 5:30pm with a welcome speech from the evening's host, Chris Bailey, at 6:00pm.

Mirada's Chief Executive Officer, José Luis Vázquez, will provide a 20-minute presentation at 6:10pm followed by questions.

Further presentations will be made from Gerard Brandon, CEO or Integumen, and James Cox, Founder of Simba. After the presentations there will be an opportunity to ask further questions over drinks and canapes.

Tickets for the event, which is free to attend, can be found at the link below: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/the-uk-investor-city-forum/

Enquiries: Mirada plc José Luis Vázquez, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 207 868 2104 Gonzalo Babío, Chief Financial Officer investors@mirada.tv Newgate Communications Bob Huxford +44 (0) 207 653 9850 Tom Carnegie mirada@newgatecomms.com Allenby Capital Limited (AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker) Jeremy Porter +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Liz Kirchner

About Mirada