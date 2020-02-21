Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mirada Plc    MIRA   GB00BK77QQ18

MIRADA PLC

(MIRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirada : 21 February 2020 – Mirada to present at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:17am EST

21 February 2020

RNS Reach

Mirada plc

("Mirada" or the "Company")

Mirada to Present at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020

Mirada (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020. The event takes place at Ashurst, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW.

The doors open at 5:30pm with a welcome speech from the evening's host, Chris Bailey, at 6:00pm.

Mirada's Chief Executive Officer, José Luis Vázquez, will provide a 20-minute presentation at 6:10pm followed by questions.

Further presentations will be made from Gerard Brandon, CEO or Integumen, and James Cox, Founder of Simba. After the presentations there will be an opportunity to ask further questions over drinks and canapes.

Tickets for the event, which is free to attend, can be found at the link below: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/the-uk-investor-city-forum/

Enquiries:

Mirada plc

José Luis Vázquez, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 207 868 2104

Gonzalo Babío, Chief Financial Officer

investors@mirada.tv

Newgate Communications

Bob Huxford

+44 (0) 207 653 9850

Tom Carnegie

mirada@newgatecomms.com

Allenby Capital Limited

(AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Jeremy Porter

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Liz Kirchner

About Mirada

Mirada is a leading provider of products and services for Digital TV Operators and Broadcasters. Founded in 2000 and led by CEO José Luis Vázquez, the Company prides itself on having spent almost 20 years as a pioneer in the Digital TV market. Mirada's core focus is on the ever-growing demand for TV Everywhere for which it offers a complete suite of end-to-end modular products across multiple devices, all with innovative state-of-the-art UI designs.

Mirada's products and solutions, acclaimed for unparalleled flexibility and optimal time to market, have been deployed by some of the biggest names in digital media and broadcasting including Televisa, Telefonica, Sky, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and France Telecom. Headquartered in London, Mirada has commercial representation across Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia and operates technology centres in the UK, Spain and Mexico. For more information, visit www.mirada.tv

Disclaimer

Mirada plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MIRADA PLC
04:17aMIRADA : 21 February 2020 – Mirada to present at the UK Investor City Foru..
PU
02:08aMIRADA : Presentation at UK Investor City Forum on 26.02.20
PU
2019MIRADA : 02 December 2019 – Result of General Meeting
PU
2019MIRADA : 27 November 2019 – Mirada to present at Shares Investor Evening
PU
2019MIRADA : to present at Shares Investor Evening
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M
Chart MIRADA PLC
Duration : Period :
Mirada Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José-Luis Vázquez Antolínez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Francis Townsend Coles Non-Executive Chairman
Gonzalo Babio Maruri CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
José Francisco Gozalbo Sidro Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Peter Earl Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRADA PLC0.00%15
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.30%255 108
COMCAST CORPORATION2.33%209 303
VIACOMCBS INC.-30.21%22 136
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.32%15 839
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.84%10 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group