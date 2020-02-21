Mirada : 21 February 2020 – Mirada to present at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020

21 February 2020
RNS Reach
Mirada plc
("Mirada" or the "Company")
Mirada to Present at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020
Mirada (AIM: MIRA), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for digital TV operators and broadcasters, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the UK Investor City Forum on Wednesday 26th February 2020. The event takes place at Ashurst, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW.
The doors open at 5:30pm with a welcome speech from the evening's host, Chris Bailey, at 6:00pm.
Mirada's Chief Executive Officer, José Luis Vázquez, will provide a 20-minute presentation at 6:10pm followed by questions.
Further presentations will be made from Gerard Brandon, CEO or Integumen, and James Cox, Founder of Simba. After the presentations there will be an opportunity to ask further questions over drinks and canapes.
Tickets for the event, which is free to attend, can be found at the link below: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/the-uk-investor-city-forum/
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Mirada plc
|
|
José Luis Vázquez, Chief Executive Officer
|
+44 (0) 207 868 2104
|
Gonzalo Babío, Chief Financial Officer
|
investors@mirada.tv
|
Newgate Communications
|
|
Bob Huxford
|
+44 (0) 207 653 9850
|
Tom Carnegie
|
mirada@newgatecomms.com
|
Allenby Capital Limited
|
|
(AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker)
|
|
Jeremy Porter
|
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
|
Liz Kirchner
|
About Mirada
Mirada is a leading provider of products and services for Digital TV Operators and Broadcasters. Founded in 2000 and led by CEO José Luis Vázquez, the Company prides itself on having spent almost 20 years as a pioneer in the Digital TV market. Mirada's core focus is on the ever-growing demand for TV Everywhere for which it offers a complete suite of end-to-end modular products across multiple devices, all with innovative state-of-the-art UI designs.
Mirada's products and solutions, acclaimed for unparalleled flexibility and optimal time to market, have been deployed by some of the biggest names in digital media and broadcasting including Televisa, Telefonica, Sky, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and France Telecom. Headquartered in London, Mirada has commercial representation across Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia and operates technology centres in the UK, Spain and Mexico. For more information, visit www.mirada.tv
Disclaimer
Mirada plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:16:00 UTC