Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mirage Energy Corporation    MRGE

MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION

(MRGE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirage Energy Corporation Signs Agreement with Northern Hemisphere Logistics, S. A. P. I. de C. V. To Participate in the Development of the Isthmus Corridor Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:05am EDT

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) -  MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC PINK: MRGE) announces it has signed an agreement with NORTHERN HEMISPHERE LOGISTICS to participate in the development of Northern Hemispheres Isthmus Corridor Project  The signing of this agreement gives Mirage the right to participate for 30% of the project. Total estimated cost for the project is $ 6.0 Billion USD.  

This project will give a faster more economical way of delivering crude oil and refined products to Asia and Mexico but also the west coast of the US. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_d3.jpg


MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_d4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_003.jpg


MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_004.jpg


MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_005.jpg


MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_005full.jpg

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial performance. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statement. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgement as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected.

SOURCE: Mirage Energy Corporation 
http://www.mirageenergycorp.com/
Office: 210-858-3970

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53473


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION
07:05aMirage Energy Corporation Signs Agreement with Northern Hemisphere Logistics,..
NE
02/24MIRAGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2019Mirage Energy Corporation Wholly Owned Subsidiary, WPF Transmission, Inc., An..
GL
2019MIRAGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2019MIRAGE ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019MIRAGE ENERGY : signs funding deal with OMD for $1.2bn Concho/Progreso project
AQ
2019MIRAGE ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2019MIRAGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Chart MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mirage Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Ward Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Accounting Officer
Soll Sussman Director
Alejandro Amelio Director
Patrick Dosser Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION129.17%47
ENBRIDGE INC.-16.15%62 787
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-14.11%39 927
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-44.89%33 977
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-30.18%33 478
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-33.35%19 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group