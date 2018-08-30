Miramar Hotel & Investment : Nooodies Embarks at Telford Plaza with Exciting Opening Offers

Press Release Immediate Release

Nooodies - Your Comfy Noodle Spot

Embarks at Telford Plaza with exciting opening offers:

Limited 6-in-1 Tasting Combo and Get a chance to win $8,000 Travel Voucher!

(August 2018) Simple, convenient and heartwarming, noodles are always one of the most popular comfort food for Hong Kong Diners. Nooodies is a collection of popular Asian Noodles recipes, ranging from soup noodles, chilled noodles to local tossed noodles. Apart from the extensive noodles selections, Nooodies' menu also offers enticing snacks, as well as mouthwatering Sichuanese appetizers to enhance your dining experience. Nooodies will open on 10 September 2018, and has no 10% service charge for all day.

To savor all signature items in one go, Nooodies presents a tasting combo with 3 signature noodles and 3 snacks in mini size. Whether to have it all by yourself or share between friends, it will never let you down! Nooodies Tasting Combo ($108) is available during dinner session with daily limited quota of 20 sets, first come first serve. The content of the combo will be updated frequently to surprise you.

For the a la carte menu, a range of familiar noodles with hearty homemade soup are there for your selection. Recommended noodles include Braised Oxtail Noodles in Soup ($88), which the beef bone soup base is simmered for 12 hours, full of collagen and flavors; Thai Tom Yum Noodles with Seafood ($88) features a rich crustacean broth which is made with a kilo of shrimp heads and shells decocted over high heat for 2 hours, followed by adding lime, chili, and lemongrass to present the spicy and sour Thai Tom Yum flavor; Another highlight is Sichuan Tan Tan Noodles ($58), which adheres to the traditional recipe of a famed Sichuan restaurant, making use of sesame paste instead of peanut paste for a unique, nutty and palatable taste. Moreover, the tossed noodles series assembles Hong Kong Diners' favorite toppings, like Tossed Noodles with Braised Fish Maw ($88), one of acclaimed beauty food which is welcome by ladies.

10 choices of Noodle Base for all Soup Noodles

Noodle dishes are lovable with their flexibility to match with different soup base and toppings, as well as the diverse classification of noodle dough recipes. At Nooodies, 10 choices of noodle base can be selected for all soup noodles. Besides the commonly-known Thai Rice Noodles, Ramen, Egg Noodles and Rice Noodles, there are also healthy selections like Tomato/ Spinach Aloe Noodles, Soba Noodles and Oat Fine Noodles. Diners can mix and match their own soup noodles accordingly to create a brand new experience.

Opening Double Goodies

Goody 1： HI-FIVE Signature Noodles Parade

The five signature noodles of Nooodies will be available at a special price $60 for five consecutive weeks from 24 Sep to 28 Oct.

Item Original Price Special Offer Week1: 24-30/9 Singaporean Seafood Laksa $88 $60 Week 2: 1-7/10 Thai Tom Yum Noodles with Seafood $88 Week 3: 8-14/10 Braised Oxtail and Tomato Noodles in Soup $88 Week 4: 15-21/10 Tossed Noodles with Braised Sea Cucumber $88 Week 5: 22-28/10 Fish Broth Rice Noodles with Seafood $78

Goody 2：Simple Game to Win $8,000 Travel Voucher

Nooodies assembles Hong Kong diners' favorite Asian noodles including Thai Tom Yum, Singaporean Laksa, Korean Chilled Noodles and Sichuan Tan Tan Noodles, that reflect characteristics and culture of the particular country. In October, stay tuned with Nooodies' Facebook page and participate in a simple game to win a travel voucher (with value $2,000)! A total of 4 winners will be selected. https://www.facebook.com/nooodieshk

Nooodies Recommendations

Singaporean Seafood Laksa ($88) Singaporean Laksa is probably the most popular Laksa version in Hong Kong. Blended with Vietnamese coriander, dried shrimps, chili, galangal, lemongrass and many more Asian spices, the soup is filled with exotic Asian flavors and finally thickened with coconut cream, while the Thai Rice Noodles can hold up the soup easily. Braised Oxtail and Tomato Noodles in Soup ($88) The beef broth is braised with over 30kg beef bone for 8 hours, excess fat is then removed for a clear broth. Canadian Oxtail is braised with homemade soy sauce for 4 hours for a soft and tender texture; finally appetizing tomato is added to make a perfect balance with collagen-rich stew. Sichuan Tan Tan Noodles ($58) Adhering to the traditional recipe of famed Sichuan restaurant, the recipe of Nooodies' Tan Tan Noodles is of complexity and authenticity. The Tan Tan paste is first blended with over 20 ingredients including whole red peppercorn, peppercorn oil, Zhengjiang Vinegar, shrimp paste and nutty sesame paste. Dried shrimps, peanuts and minced pork are then stir-fried with chili oil to boost the aroma. All ingredients are finally simmered with a homemade broth (Pork bone, chicken and Chinese ham), a flavorsome creation that cannot be missed! Nooodies Tasting Combo ($108) Sample the signature noodles and snacks in one go! Nooodies Tasting Combo presents 3 signature noodles and 3 snacks in mini size. Whether to have it all by yourself or share between friends, it will never let you down! Available during dinner section with daily limited quota, first come first serve. Thai Tom Yum Noodles with Seafood | Sichuan Tan Tan Noodles | Korean Vegetables and Iced Beef Soup Chilled Noodles | Mouth Watering Chicken | Black Fungus in Black Vinegar | Seasoned Jellyfish and Lettuce Asparagus Tossed Noodles with Braised Fish Maw ($88) Filled with collagen, fish maw is one of acclaimed beauty food which is welcome by ladies. To prepare it with soft and spongy texture, whole fish maw is first macerated overnight, and then simmered with Abalone and Chinese Mushroom Sauce for 4 hours in order to fuse it with flavors thoroughly. A limited quota daily due to the long preparation time. Thai Tom Yum Noodles with Seafood ($88) To prepare a rich crustacean broth, a kilo of shrimp head and shells are simmered over high heat for 2 hours, followed by adding lime, chili, and lemongrass to present the unique spicy and sour Thai Tom Yum recipe. Apart from shrimps and calamari, clams are also added to enrich the flavor.

Please click here to download hi-res photos https://www.sendspace.com/file/mb6a53

About Nooodies

Nooodies is a collection of your favorite Asian Noodles, ranging from soup noodles, chilled noodles to local tossed noodles. Apart from the extensive noodles selections, its menu also offers enticing snacks, as well as mouthwatering Sichuanese appetizers to Hong Kong diners. Nooodies is your all-day dining noodle specialty restaurant, which also provides lunch sets and afternoon tea sets to cater the needs of diners. With hearty homemade soup broth and unique noodle recipes, Nooodies strives to position as a comfy noodle spot for everyone.

Kowloon Bay: Shop F1, Level 1, Telford Plaza I, Telford Garden Tel: +852 2777 3508

Website: www.miradining.com/nooodies (No reservation; No service charge for all day)

For media inquiries, please contact:

Group Marketing and Corporate Communications Department of Miramar Group

Catherine Chu, Marketing Manager

Tel: +852 2315 5364 Email: catherine.chu@miramar-group.com

Mandy Chan, Senior Marketing Officer

Tel: +852 2315 5469 Email: mandy.chan@miramar‐group.com

Hannah Lau, Marketing Officer

Tel: +852 2315 5392 Email: hannah.lau@miramar-group.com

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram @miradining @nooodieshk