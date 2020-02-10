M3 Metals Begins Work at Its Mohave Mine Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (FSE: XOVP.F) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized crews to the field on the Mohave Mine Gold Project (the "Project") for a preliminary work program. The purpose of the program is to confirm historic geological mapping and sampling and to prioritize drill targets for the planned drilling program currently being permitted.

The program will focus on previously untested areas identifying the structural controls and extent of gold mineralization which was the focus of historic mining in the early 1900's. Little documentation exists regarding the extent of the historic underground mining especially within the Dixie area. However, mapping by the previous owner shows the historic mining focused on individual veins and did not target the broader potentially lower grade mineralization that could possibly be amenable to heap leaching.

The known gold mineralization on the Project appears to be primarily hosted in intermediate to felsic Tertiary volcanics that rest on crystalline, pre-Cambrian basement where mineralization seems to be related to structures, rhyolitic flow domes and altered intrusive dykes. The Project shows remarkable similarities to the DeLamar Project held by Integra Resources Corp. in both the history of development and the style of mineralization. Integra Resources has been successful in expanding on and defining new resources at the DeLemar project by targeting lower grade material surrounding historic high-grade underground gold mines. Both the Mohave and the DeLamar are considered to be volcanic-hosted, low-sulphidation type epithermal systems and share many similar mineralization styles closely related to emplacement of rhyolite domes and flows.

The Company continues to develop geologic models for the Project and aims to confirm anomalous gold values on numerous areas that have not been drill tested. Most of these untested zones are centered on altered and silicified areas. The geologic environment of the Project is very promising, and indications suggest that the gold system responsible for the historically mined veins could occur on a property wide scale and could have the potential to host a bulk tonnage style deposit that could be amenable to heap leaching techniques.

Mohave Mine Gold Project

M3 Metals has the right to acquire a 100 percent title and interest in the Mohave Mine Gold Project. The Project is comprised of a total of 160 lode and mill-site claims. The Project area covers numerous historic past-producing gold mines in the Weaver mining district, Mohave County, Arizona, USA. Three main areas within the Project include the Dixie Area, Klondyke Area and Golden Door Area.

Additional information is available on the Mohave Project page at www.m3metalscorp.com .

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the above-mentioned project. The QP is a member in good standing of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC) as a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

