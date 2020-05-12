Mirriad Advertising : 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation 0 05/12/2020 | 11:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MAY 2020 1 INTRODUCTIONS John Pearson, Non-Executive Chairman Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer 2 AGENDA Preliminary results Mirriad leap forward Outlook 2020 Q&A 3 2019 Reset approved in March, changes executed in April

Strong progress Q2-Q4 with important milestones

Q2-Q4 with important milestones Growing viewer fatigue and advertiser sophistication

Encouraging results, strong base for 2020 4 PRELIMINARY RESULTS 5 FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue £1,140k +174% 1140 416 Operating loss £12,174k -16% 12,174 14,429 Loss for the period £12,095k -16% 12,095 14,329 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash consumption £11,013k -16% 11,013 13,106 Net Assets £19,200k +23% 19,200 15,576 Cash & cash equivalents £19,091k +26% 19,091 15,204 Loss per share (p) (8)p -43% 8 14 6 EBITDA LOSS AND CASH BRIDGE 7 INCOME STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET Income Statement (£m) 2019 2018 13.2 14.9 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 Revenue Cost of Sales Other Operating Income Administrative expenses Operating Loss (12.2) (14.4) Balance Sheet (£m) 19.1 15.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.9 0.4 1.0 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.0 1.3 1.6 0.4 0.0 Cash and cash Intagible assets Trade and other Property, plant Trade and other Tax receivables Lease liabilities > Trade and other Lease liabilities equivalents receivables > 1 and equipment receivables 1 year payables year Source: Mirriad Advertising Annual Report & Accounts 2019 8 STAFF COSTS MANAGED: FOCUS ON TECH AND SALES Total salary costs by year 6,900 6,800 6,700 6,600 6,500 6,400 6,300 6,200 6,100 6,000 5,900 5,800 2018 2019 2020 Q1F 2018 (TOTAL STAFF 116) 2019 2020 (TOTAL STAFF 97) Technology & Technology & Technology & Product Product Product 44% 39% 45% Marketing & research Marketing & Marketing & 7% research research 5% Sales 8% Sales Sales 30% 31% Management & 30% Management & Management & Administration Administration 23% 20% Administration 18% Actual management accounts data for 2018 and 2019 and forecast for 2020 9 MIRRIAD'S LEAP FORWARD 10 MIRRIAD INTERSECTS WITH GROWING NEEDS OF THE MEDIA MARKETPLACE A large addressable market: £95Bn TV and video advertising spend in US, CN, UK, France, Germany*

Marketers need new solutions: Increasing ad avoidance and fatigue, escape into streaming, advertising getting more out of touch and reach

Dysfunctional ecosystem standing in the way: Transparency, fraudulence, privacy and regulatory issues, market controlled by a few dominating companies, lack of means to differentiate and grow

Content industry under pressure: Billion-dollar race for content, ad market growth is benefitting a few companies only, pressure from viewership, subscription fees alone won't suffice *Source: Zenith 2019 11 MIRRIAD: A GAME CHANGER FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS MIRRIAD DIGITALLY BLENDS ADVERTISERS' BRANDS AND PRODUCTS WITH HIGH QUALITY CONTENT AT SCALE MIRRIAD POWERS A NEW VALUE EQUATION IN ADVERTISING: BETTER EXPERIENCES, MORE REACH AND IMPACT, NEW REVENUE Viewers: A high-quality experience, not disruptive

high-quality experience, not disruptive Advertisers: More reach and impact across any platform (including streaming)

Content owners: New inventory = new sustainable revenue, not compromising the viewing experience

Advertisers and content owners: Dynamically adaptable for geos, audiences, product variations

Mirriad: Captures revenue share on inventory sold to the advertisers 12 FROM MIRRIAD 1.0 TO 2.0 PRE APRIL 2019 POST APRIL 2019 Flawed approach to market: Low engagement with advertisers and their agencies, narrow funnel, lack of alignment with industry standards

Resource dilution: Key markets (i.e. US) not sufficiently emphasized, distraction in Brazil and India

Weak tech strategy: No focus on development of platform automation and AI for scale

Org and culture: Complicated organization, talent, culture and morale issues GTM: New focus on BD, sales and PR, scaling across content industry, advertisers and agencies

Market focus: New emphasis on the US with new team, closure of India (commercial) and Brazil

Strengthening the tech: New CTO, new tech and product team structure, platform and AI centric roadmap

Org: New simplified structure, new company culture 13 MASSIVELY SCALING ENGAGEMENT WITH ADVERTISERS, AGENCIES AND THE CONTENT INDUSTRY Top 5 global agencies Top 100 global advertisers Leading entertainment companies 100%80% 55% 15 SUSTAINED BY GROWING REPUTATION 16 COVID-19 China: growing domestic demand, opportunities for local and global brands, first luxury brand campaign with Saint Laurent

Europe: slowdown with expected return in June/July, new potential opportunities emerging e.g. in sports and music video

US: P&G campaign in April, strong pipeline for June/July, partnership discussions resuming after short slowdown

Overall perspective: expecting positive impact of changing media consumption and new thinking around production, events, sponsoring 17 MIRRIAD'S GAME CHANGING IP 19 patents globally covering key components required for high experience and advertising impact at scale, including continuity, dynamic segment insertion* and content valuation* *Awarded in 2019 Placement opportunity detection Emotional analysis Attention prediction Dynamic versioning 18 DELIVERING PROOF OF OUTSTANDING IMPACT Global carbonated drinks brands Double digit increases in ad New research revealing double digit increases in consumption awareness and consideration frequency and spend 19 DELIVERING PROOF OF OUTSTANDING IMPACT (CONT.) "Significant lower funnel movement is especially impressive given the already high baselines, highlighting the success of the Mirriad integrations" (Kantar 2020) "Recommendation: Continue to couple Mirriad integrations with standard spots to help increase frequency of consumption and amount spent on products in the future" (Kantar 2020) 20 THE DECISIVE FACTOR: A BETTER EXPERIENCE Strong viewers' response 90% like the format 91% it's a natural fit to content X6 preference over TV Spots* Source: Kantar / Toluna / campaign averages/ *=Pepsi 21 MIRRIAD: A GREAT TEAM AND CULTURE 98% proud to work at Mirriad 98% openness to new ideas 93% commitment to quality 88% performance culture 88% clear link to vision and mission December 2019 engagement survey, agree/strong agree 22 2020: OVERVIEW Company performing well in remote mode

Guaranteed revenue base and good capital reserves

High engagement with tier one entertainment companies and key international advertisers

Expected positive developments from a shift in media consumption and changing advertiser strategies 23 2020: CHINA Business picking up again with growing interest from multinational brands

Increased bookings, pitches and campaign planning

Tencent investing in more premium content

Tencent introducing new dynamic buying solution in Q3 24 MAY 2020 investorrelations@mirriad.com 26 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mirriad Advertising plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:04:03 UTC 0 Latest news on MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC 11:05a MIRRIAD ADVERTISING : 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation PU 2019 MIRRIAD ADVERTISING : technology showcase and newsletter PU 2019 Mirriad Advertising Shares Double on Tencent Contract DJ