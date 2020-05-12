Mirriad Advertising : 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation
INTRODUCTIONS
John Pearson, Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer
David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer
AGENDA
Preliminary results
Mirriad leap forward
Outlook 2020
Q&A
2019
Reset approved in March, changes executed in April
Strong progress Q2-Q4 with important milestones
Growing viewer fatigue and advertiser sophistication
Encouraging results, strong base for 2020
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
£1,140k +174%
1140
416
Operating loss
£12,174k -16%
12,174
14,429
Loss for the period
£12,095k -16%
12,095
14,329
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash consumption
£11,013k -16%
11,013
13,106
Net Assets
£19,200k +23%
19,200
15,576
Cash & cash equivalents
£19,091k +26%
19,091
15,204
Loss per share (p)
(8)p -43%
8
14
EBITDA LOSS AND CASH BRIDGE
INCOME STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET
Income Statement (£m)
13.2
14.9
1.1
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Other Operating Income
Administrative expenses
Operating Loss
(12.2)
(14.4)
Balance Sheet (£m)
19.1
15.2
0.0
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.9
0.4
1.0
1.0
0.1
0.3
0.4
0.0
1.3
1.6
0.4
0.0
Cash and cash Intagible assets
Trade and other
Property, plant
Trade and other
Tax receivables
Lease liabilities >
Trade and other
Lease liabilities
equivalents
receivables > 1
and equipment
receivables
1 year
payables
year
Source: Mirriad Advertising Annual Report & Accounts 2019
STAFF COSTS MANAGED: FOCUS ON TECH AND SALES
Total salary costs by year
6,900
6,800
6,700
6,600
6,500
6,400
6,300
6,200
6,100
6,000
5,900
5,800
2018
2019
2020 Q1F
2018 (TOTAL STAFF 116)
2019
2020 (TOTAL STAFF 97)
Technology &
Technology &
Technology &
Product
Product
Product
44%
39%
45%
Marketing &
research
Marketing &
Marketing &
7%
research
research
5%
Sales
8%
Sales
Sales
30%
31%
Management &
30%
Management &
Management &
Administration
Administration
23%
20%
Administration
18%
Actual management accounts data for 2018 and 2019 and forecast for 2020
MIRRIAD INTERSECTS WITH GROWING NEEDS
OF THE MEDIA MARKETPLACE
A large addressable market: £95Bn TV and video advertising spend in US, CN, UK, France, Germany*
Marketers need new solutions: Increasing ad avoidance and fatigue, escape into streaming, advertising getting more out of touch and reach
Dysfunctional ecosystem standing in the way: Transparency, fraudulence, privacy and regulatory issues, market controlled by a few dominating companies, lack of means to differentiate and grow
Content industry under pressure: Billion-dollar race for content, ad market growth is benefitting a few companies only, pressure from viewership, subscription fees alone won't suffice
*Source: Zenith 2019
MIRRIAD: A GAME CHANGER FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
MIRRIAD DIGITALLY BLENDS ADVERTISERS' BRANDS AND PRODUCTS WITH HIGH QUALITY CONTENT AT SCALE
MIRRIAD POWERS A NEW VALUE EQUATION IN ADVERTISING: BETTER EXPERIENCES, MORE REACH AND IMPACT, NEW REVENUE
Viewers: A high-quality experience, not disruptive
Advertisers: More reach and impact across any platform (including streaming)
Content owners: New inventory = new sustainable revenue, not compromising the viewing experience
Advertisers and content owners: Dynamically adaptable for geos, audiences, product variations
Mirriad: Captures revenue share on inventory sold to the advertisers
FROM MIRRIAD 1.0 TO 2.0
PRE APRIL 2019
POST APRIL 2019
Flawed approach to market: Low engagement with advertisers and their agencies, narrow funnel, lack of alignment with industry standards
Resource dilution: Key markets (i.e. US) not sufficiently emphasized, distraction in Brazil and India
Weak tech strategy: No focus on development of platform automation and AI for scale
Org and culture: Complicated organization, talent, culture and morale issues
GTM: New focus on BD, sales and PR, scaling across content industry, advertisers and agencies
Market focus: New emphasis on the US with new team, closure of India (commercial) and Brazil
Strengthening the tech: New CTO, new tech and product team structure, platform and AI centric roadmap
Org: New simplified structure, new company culture
MASSIVELY SCALING ENGAGEMENT WITH
ADVERTISERS, AGENCIES AND THE CONTENT INDUSTRY
Top 5 global agencies
Top 100 global advertisers
Leading entertainment
companies
100%
80%
55%
SUSTAINED BY GROWING REPUTATION
COVID-19
China: growing domestic demand, opportunities for local and global brands, first luxury brand campaign with Saint Laurent
Europe: slowdown with expected return in June/July, new potential opportunities emerging e.g. in sports and music video
US: P&G campaign in April, strong pipeline for June/July, partnership discussions resuming after short slowdown
Overall perspective: expecting positive impact of changing media consumption and new thinking around production, events, sponsoring
MIRRIAD'S GAME CHANGING IP
19 patents globally covering key components required for high experience and advertising impact at scale, including continuity, dynamic segment insertion* and content valuation*
*Awarded in 2019
Placement opportunity detection
Emotional analysis
Attention prediction
Dynamic versioning
DELIVERING PROOF OF OUTSTANDING IMPACT
Global carbonated drinks brands
Double digit increases in ad
New research revealing double digit increases in consumption
awareness and consideration
frequency and spend
DELIVERING PROOF OF OUTSTANDING IMPACT (CONT.)
"Significant lower funnel movement is especially impressive given the already high baselines, highlighting the success of the Mirriad integrations" (Kantar 2020)
"Recommendation: Continue to couple Mirriad integrations with standard spots to help increase frequency of consumption and amount spent on products in the future" (Kantar 2020)
THE DECISIVE FACTOR: A BETTER EXPERIENCE
Strong viewers' response
90% like the format
91% it's a natural fit to content
X6 preference over TV Spots*
Source: Kantar / Toluna / campaign averages/ *=Pepsi
MIRRIAD: A GREAT TEAM AND CULTURE
98% proud to work at Mirriad
98% openness to new ideas
93% commitment to quality
88% performance culture
88% clear link to vision and mission
December 2019 engagement survey, agree/strong agree
2020: OVERVIEW
Company performing well in remote mode
Guaranteed revenue base and good capital reserves
High engagement with tier one entertainment companies and key international advertisers
Expected positive developments from a shift in media consumption and changing advertiser strategies
2020: CHINA
Business picking up again with growing interest from multinational brands
Increased bookings, pitches and campaign planning
Tencent investing in more premium content
Tencent introducing new dynamic buying solution in Q3
