Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mirriad Advertising plc    MIRI   GB00BF52QY14

MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC

(MIRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/12 11:13:24 am
15.2 GBp   +7.80%
11:05aMIRRIAD ADVERTISING : 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
2019MIRRIAD ADVERTISING : technology showcase and newsletter
PU
2019Mirriad Advertising Shares Double on Tencent Contract
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirriad Advertising : 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:05am EDT

MAY 2020

1

INTRODUCTIONS

John Pearson, Non-Executive Chairman

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

2

AGENDA

Preliminary results

Mirriad leap forward

Outlook 2020

Q&A

3

2019

  • Reset approved in March, changes executed in April
  • Strong progress Q2-Q4 with important milestones
  • Growing viewer fatigue and advertiser sophistication
  • Encouraging results, strong base for 2020

4

PRELIMINARY RESULTS

5

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

£1,140k +174%

1140

416

Operating loss

£12,174k -16%

12,174

14,429

Loss for the period

£12,095k -16%

12,095

14,329

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash consumption

£11,013k -16%

11,013

13,106

Net Assets

£19,200k +23%

19,200

15,576

Cash & cash equivalents

£19,091k +26%

19,091

15,204

Loss per share (p)

(8)p -43%

8

14

6

EBITDA LOSS AND CASH BRIDGE

7

INCOME STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

Income Statement (£m)

2019

2018

13.2

14.9

1.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

Revenue

Cost of Sales

Other Operating Income

Administrative expenses

Operating Loss

(12.2) (14.4)

Balance Sheet (£m)

19.1

15.2

0.0

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.9

0.4

1.0

1.0

0.1

0.3

0.4

0.0

1.3

1.6

0.4

0.0

Cash and cash Intagible assets

Trade and other

Property, plant

Trade and other

Tax receivables

Lease liabilities >

Trade and other

Lease liabilities

equivalents

receivables > 1

and equipment

receivables

1 year

payables

year

Source: Mirriad Advertising Annual Report & Accounts 2019

8

STAFF COSTS MANAGED: FOCUS ON TECH AND SALES

Total salary costs by year

6,900

6,800

6,700

6,600

6,500

6,400

6,300

6,200

6,100

6,000

5,900

5,800

2018

2019

2020 Q1F

2018 (TOTAL STAFF 116)

2019

2020 (TOTAL STAFF 97)

Technology &

Technology &

Technology &

Product

Product

Product

44%

39%

45%

Marketing &

research

Marketing &

Marketing &

7%

research

research

5%

Sales

8%

Sales

Sales

30%

31%

Management &

30%

Management &

Management &

Administration

Administration

23%

20%

Administration

18%

Actual management accounts data for 2018 and 2019 and forecast for 2020

9

MIRRIAD'S LEAP FORWARD

10

MIRRIAD INTERSECTS WITH GROWING NEEDS

OF THE MEDIA MARKETPLACE

  • A large addressable market: £95Bn TV and video advertising spend in US, CN, UK, France, Germany*
  • Marketers need new solutions: Increasing ad avoidance and fatigue, escape into streaming, advertising getting more out of touch and reach
  • Dysfunctional ecosystem standing in the way: Transparency, fraudulence, privacy and regulatory issues, market controlled by a few dominating companies, lack of means to differentiate and grow
  • Content industry under pressure: Billion-dollar race for content, ad market growth is benefitting a few companies only, pressure from viewership, subscription fees alone won't suffice

*Source: Zenith 2019

11

MIRRIAD: A GAME CHANGER FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS

MIRRIAD DIGITALLY BLENDS ADVERTISERS' BRANDS AND PRODUCTS WITH HIGH QUALITY CONTENT AT SCALE

MIRRIAD POWERS A NEW VALUE EQUATION IN ADVERTISING: BETTER EXPERIENCES, MORE REACH AND IMPACT, NEW REVENUE

  • Viewers: A high-quality experience, not disruptive
  • Advertisers: More reach and impact across any platform (including streaming)
  • Content owners: New inventory = new sustainable revenue, not compromising the viewing experience
  • Advertisers and content owners: Dynamically adaptable for geos, audiences, product variations
  • Mirriad: Captures revenue share on inventory sold to the advertisers

12

FROM MIRRIAD 1.0 TO 2.0

PRE APRIL 2019

POST APRIL 2019

  • Flawed approach to market: Low engagement with advertisers and their agencies, narrow funnel, lack of alignment with industry standards
  • Resource dilution: Key markets (i.e. US) not sufficiently emphasized, distraction in Brazil and India
  • Weak tech strategy: No focus on development of platform automation and AI for scale
  • Org and culture: Complicated organization, talent, culture and morale issues
  • GTM: New focus on BD, sales and PR, scaling across content industry, advertisers and agencies
  • Market focus: New emphasis on the US with new team, closure of India (commercial) and Brazil
  • Strengthening the tech: New CTO, new tech and product team structure, platform and AI centric roadmap
  • Org: New simplified structure, new company culture

13

MASSIVELY SCALING ENGAGEMENT WITH

ADVERTISERS, AGENCIES AND THE CONTENT INDUSTRY

Top 5 global agencies

Top 100 global advertisers

Leading entertainment

companies

100%80%

55%

15

SUSTAINED BY GROWING REPUTATION

16

COVID-19

  • China: growing domestic demand, opportunities for local and global brands, first luxury brand campaign with Saint Laurent
  • Europe: slowdown with expected return in June/July, new potential opportunities emerging e.g. in sports and music video
  • US: P&G campaign in April, strong pipeline for June/July, partnership discussions resuming after short slowdown
  • Overall perspective: expecting positive impact of changing media consumption and new thinking around production, events, sponsoring

17

MIRRIAD'S GAME CHANGING IP

19 patents globally covering key components required for high experience and advertising impact at scale, including continuity, dynamic segment insertion* and content valuation*

*Awarded in 2019

Placement opportunity detection

Emotional analysis

Attention prediction

Dynamic versioning

18

DELIVERING PROOF OF OUTSTANDING IMPACT

Global carbonated drinks brands

Double digit increases in ad

New research revealing double digit increases in consumption

awareness and consideration

frequency and spend

19

DELIVERING PROOF OF OUTSTANDING IMPACT (CONT.)

"Significant lower funnel movement is especially impressive given the already high baselines, highlighting the success of the Mirriad integrations" (Kantar 2020)

"Recommendation: Continue to couple Mirriad integrations with standard spots to help increase frequency of consumption and amount spent on products in the future" (Kantar 2020)

20

THE DECISIVE FACTOR: A BETTER EXPERIENCE

Strong viewers' response

90% like the format

91% it's a natural fit to content

X6 preference over TV Spots*

Source: Kantar / Toluna / campaign averages/ *=Pepsi

21

MIRRIAD: A GREAT TEAM AND CULTURE

98% proud to work at Mirriad

98% openness to new ideas

93% commitment to quality

88% performance culture

88% clear link to vision and mission

December 2019 engagement survey, agree/strong agree

22

2020: OVERVIEW

  • Company performing well in remote mode
  • Guaranteed revenue base and good capital reserves
  • High engagement with tier one entertainment companies and key international advertisers
  • Expected positive developments from a shift in media consumption and changing advertiser strategies

23

2020: CHINA

  • Business picking up again with growing interest from multinational brands
  • Increased bookings, pitches and campaign planning
  • Tencent investing in more premium content
  • Tencent introducing new dynamic buying solution in Q3

24

Disclaimer

Mirriad Advertising plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
11:05aMIRRIAD ADVERTISING : 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
2019MIRRIAD ADVERTISING : technology showcase and newsletter
PU
2019Mirriad Advertising Shares Double on Tencent Contract
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1,10 M
EBIT 2019 -12,7 M
Net income 2019 -13,0 M
Finance 2019 19,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 9,95x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
Capitalization 30,0 M
Chart MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
Duration : Period :
Mirriad Advertising plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,00  GBp
Last Close Price 14,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Beringer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jana Eisenstein President
Anthony John Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
David Dorans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip F. McLauchlan Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC-7.54%37
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.41%1 416 132
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.144.68%46 940
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.75%43 593
SEA LIMITED56.41%29 321
SPLUNK INC.5.97%25 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group