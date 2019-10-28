Mirum Pharmaceuticals : Announces Appointment of Ed Tucker as Chief Medical Officer

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Ed Tucker, M.D. as its chief medical officer. Dr. Tucker has over 20 years of academic, biotechnology and pharmaceutical drug development experience, from early clinical phase through post-commercialization.

“Mirum has grown rapidly over the last year and the addition of Ed with his extensive clinical and regulatory expertise comes at a critical time for the company,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer of Mirum. “Ed’s broad and deep experience make him an ideal fit and I’m delighted to welcome him to the Mirum team.”

Dr. Tucker most recently served as chief operating officer at Acerta Pharma LLC where he was responsible for business and operational activities across the heme-oncology pipeline. During his tenure at Acerta, Dr. Tucker helped create and build the medical safety, quality, compliance and clinical development groups, growing the company and enabling the U.S. approval and launch of Calquence in 2017. Prior to joining Acerta, Dr. Tucker held leadership positions in clinical development, medical safety and medical affairs at Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceutica and Genentech, Inc.

Dr. Tucker received degrees in pharmacology and medicine from the University of Leeds, UK. Between 1996 and 2000, he held several medical posts with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom. Dr. Tucker is a member of the Royal College of Physicians (UK) and holds an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and Alagille syndrome (ALGS). For more information, visit MirumPharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005246/en/