Mirum Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 17,500 shares of common stock to two new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $18.23 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on May 11, 2020, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). For more information, visit MirumPharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

