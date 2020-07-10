Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    MIRM

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(MIRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mirum Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 70,900 shares of common stock to four new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $19.03 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on July 10, 2020, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). For more information, visit MirumPharma.com. Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
05:01pMIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
BU
06/16MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
06/12MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
AQ
06/11MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
BU
06/03MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Maralixibat Demonstrates Transplant-Free Survival for Pe..
AQ
06/02MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Maralixibat Demonstrates Transplant-Free Survival for Pe..
BU
05/29MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference
BU
05/12MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
AQ
05/11MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
BU
05/07MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -92,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,60 $
Last Close Price 19,67 $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Peetz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Grey Chairman
Peter Radovich Chief Operating Officer
Ian Clements Chief Financial Officer
Pamela Vig Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.78%493
LONZA GROUP49.26%41 689
CELLTRION, INC.79.28%36 203
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.58.56%31 361
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.16%27 688
MODERNA, INC.232.16%25 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group