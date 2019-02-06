Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Additional Information (pdf | 5.59 MB)

1H19 Additional Information
CONTENTS
Pages 1-32, please refer to 1H19 Results presentation
FINANCIAL
1H19 operating to statutory profit reconciliation 35
1H18 operating to statutory profit reconciliation (restated) 36
1H19 movement by segment 37
1H19 Oﬀice & Industrial segment reconciliation 38
1H19 Retail segment reconciliation 39
AFFO based on PCA guidelines 40
Finance costs by segment 41
Debt & hedging profile 42
Capital management metrics & liquidity profile 43
NTA & securities on issue reconciliation 44
Investment portfolio: Key acquisitions & disposals 45
Invested capital 46
OFFICE & INDUSTRIAL
Oﬀice: Portfolio details 48
Oﬀice: Leasing details 49
Industrial: Portfolio details 50
Oﬀice & Industrial: Developments 51
RETAIL
Retail: Portfolio details 53
Retail: Sales by category 54
Retail: Lease expiry profile & top 10 tenants 55
Retail: Developments 56
Cover image: South Village Shopping Centre, Sydney
RESIDENTIAL
Residential: Market overview 58
Residential: Pipeline positioning 59
Residential: Masterplanned communities pipeline (major projects) 60
Residential: Apartments pipeline (major projects) 61
Residential: Pre-sales detail 62
Residential: 1H19 acquisitions & additional pipeline projects 63
Residential: 2H19 expected major releases 64
Residential: 1H19 settlements 65
Residential: 1H19 settlements detail 66
Residential: EBIT reconciliation & gross development margin 67
Residential: Provisions - roll oﬀ 68
High quality product & conservatism supporting future residential margins 69
RESTATED 1H18 SEGMENT RESULTS
Restated 1H18 segment results - summary 71
Restated 1H18 segment results - detail 72
2H19 CALENDAR 74
GLOSSARY 75
IMPORTANT NOTICE 76
1H19 OPERATING TO STATUTORY PROFIT RECONCILIATION
|
Retail
|
Residential
|
Total
|
Half year ended 31 December 2018
|
$m
|
$m
|
$m
|
$m
|
Property net operating income (NOI)
|
195
|
86
|
-
|
9
|
290
|
Development EBIT
|
68
|
5
|
67
|
-
|
140
|
Asset & funds management EBIT
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Management & administration expenses
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(27)
|
(51)
|
Earnings before interest and tax
|
265
|
85
|
58
|
(18)
|
390
|
Development interest costs
|
(4)
|
-
|
(18)
|
-
|
(22)
|
Other net interest costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(52)
|
(52)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(26)
|
(26)
|
Operating profit/(loss) after tax
|
261
|
85
|
40
|
(96)
|
290
|
Specific non-cash items
|
Net gain on fair value of investment properties and IPUC 1
|
323
|
69
|
-
|
-
|
392
|
Straight-lining of lease revenue
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Amortisation of lease incentives and leasing costs
|
(26)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
(34)
|
Share of net profit/(loss) of joint ventures relating to movement of non-cash items
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
Tax eﬀect
|
Tax eﬀect of non-cash and significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to the stapled securityholders of Mirvac
|
565
|
146
|
40
|
(103)
|
648
|
1. Includes Mirvac's share in the joint venture's revaluation of investment properties of $8m which is included within share of net profit of joint ventures.
|
1H18 OPERATING TO STATUTORY PROFIT RECONCILIATION (RESTATED)
Oﬀice &
|
Industrial
|
Retail
|
Residential
|
Total
|
Half year ended 31 December 2017
|
$m
|
$m
|
$m
|
$m
|
Property net operating income (NOI)
|
179
|
93
|
-
|
9
|
281
|
Development EBIT
|
10
|
-
|
43
|
-
|
53
|
Asset & funds management EBIT
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
9
|
Management & administration expenses
|
(8)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(27)
|
(50)
|
Earnings before interest and tax
|
189
|
87
|
34
|
(17)
|
293
|
Development interest costs
|
-
|
-
|
(24)
|
-
|
(24)
|
Other net interest costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(36)
|
(36)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Operating profit/(loss) after tax
|
189
|
87
|
10
|
(56)
|
230
|
Specific non-cash items
|
Net gain on fair value of investment properties and IPUC 1
|
175
|
53
|
-
|
-
|
228
|
Net gain on financial instruments
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
16
|
Straight-lining of lease revenue
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Amortisation of lease incentives and leasing costs
|
(24)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
(32)
|
Share of net profit/(loss) of joint ventures relating to movement of non-cash items
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
21
|
Tax eﬀect
|
Tax eﬀect of non-cash items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to the stapled securityholders of Mirvac
|
356
|
132
|
10
|
(33)
|
465
|
1. Includes Mirvac's share in the joint venture's revaluation of investment properties of $13m, which is included within share of net profit of joint ventures.
|
