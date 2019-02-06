Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mirvac Group    MGR   AU000000MGR9

MIRVAC GROUP (MGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
2.46 AUD   +0.41%
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 194 kB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR Appendix 4D December 2018 (pdf | 136 kB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Property Compendium (pdf | 16.8 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 194 kB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name MIRVAC GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MGR - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 7, 2019

Reason for the Update

Confirmation of actual distribution information.

Additional Information

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.3 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.2 Registered Number Type other

1.1 Name of +Entity

MIRVAC GROUP

1.3 ASX issuer code

MGR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

    Confirmation of actual distribution information.

  • 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Friday December 7, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 7, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MGR

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday December 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.05300000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Thursday February 7, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05300000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.05300000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

AUD 0.05300000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The Attribution Managed Investment Trust Member Annual Statement will be issued to securityholders by the end of August 2019.

Part 5 - Further information

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    The Managed Investment Trust notice for Fund Payment will be available at https://groupir.mirvac.com/page/My_Securities/Distributions/MIT_Fund_Payment_Notices/ on or before 28 February 2019.

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.3 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIRVAC GROUP
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 194 kB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR Appendix 4D December 2018 (pdf | 136 kB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Property Compendium (pdf | 16.8 MB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Additional Information (pdf | 5.59 MB)
PU
05:05pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Results Presentation (pdf | 10.4 MB)
PU
02/05MIRVAC : MGR Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D (pdf | 165 kB)
PU
2018MIRVAC GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MIRVAC : MGR ASIC notification of cancellation of stapled securities (pdf | 261 ..
PU
2018MIRVAC : MGR Credit Rating Agencies (pdf | 257 kB)
PU
2018MIRVAC : MGR Appendix 3X - Jane Hewitt (pdf | 9.41 kB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 034 M
EBIT 2019 813 M
Net income 2019 608 M
Debt 2019 3 245 M
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 13,92
EV / Sales 2019 6,00x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 8 963 M
Chart MIRVAC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Mirvac Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRVAC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,44  AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shane Michael Gannon Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Oswin Hawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Elana Rubin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRVAC GROUP9.38%6 402
GECINA14.34%11 225
GPT GROUP11.24%7 658
ICADE10.45%6 236
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST18.86%3 312
FORTRESS REIT LTD10.22%3 007
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.