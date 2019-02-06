Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 194 kB)

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name MIRVAC GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MGR - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Update to previous announcement

Thursday February 7, 2019

Confirmation of actual distribution information.

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.3 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.

1.2 Registered Number Type other

1.1 Name of +Entity

MIRVAC GROUP

1.3 ASX issuer code

MGR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Confirmation of actual distribution information.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Friday December 7, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 7, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MGR

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday December 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.05300000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Thursday February 7, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05300000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.05300000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

AUD 0.05300000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The Attribution Managed Investment Trust Member Annual Statement will be issued to securityholders by the end of August 2019.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution The Managed Investment Trust notice for Fund Payment will be available at https://groupir.mirvac.com/page/My_Securities/Distributions/MIT_Fund_Payment_Notices/ on or before 28 February 2019.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

The distribution per Stapled Security of 5.3 cents is a distribution from Mirvac Property Trust only. No dividend is being paid from Mirvac Limited.