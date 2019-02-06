Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
2.46 AUD   +0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Property Compendium (pdf | 16.8 MB)

02/06/2019 | 05:15pm EST

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

SOUTH VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTRE, SYDNEY

Mirvac manages a diverse portfolio of investment assets

across the oﬀice, industrial and retail sectors, leased

to quality tenants including leading Australian and

international companies.

Mirvac's integrated business approach includes utilising

the specialised in-house asset management team, that

is responsible for all leasing and property management

across the entire portfolio.

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

as at 31 December 2018

TYPE OF PROPERTY OFFICE INDUSTRIAL RETAIL SUBTOTAL

NO. OF PROPERTIES1

BOOK VALUE2

GLA/NLA

(sqm)WALE (by income)OCCUPANCY

(by area)CAP RATE

30 18 17 65 n/a 65

$6,370m $868m $3,385m $10,623m $267m $10,890m

658,300 SQM 469,273 SQM 437,911 SQM 1,565,484 SQM n/a 1,565,484 SQM

  • 6.6 yrs

    97.2% 5.46%

  • 7.6 yrs 4.1 yrs 5.8 yrs n/a 5.8 yrs

100.0% 5.89%

99.3% 5.40%

98.6% 5.48%

OTHER INVESTMENTS TOTAL PORTFOLIO

n/a 98.6%n/a 5.48%

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION

SECTOR DIVERSIFICATION3

GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSIFICATION3

LEASE EXPIRY PROFILE4

TOTAL PORTFOLIO

OFFICE PORTFOLIO

FY24+

Vacant 2H19

FY20

INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO

FY21

FY22

FY23 FY24+

Vacant

RETAIL PORTFOLIO

  • 1. Portfolio number includes investment properties under construction (IPUC), but excludes properties being held for development.

  • 2. Portfolio value includes investment properties under construction (IPUC), and properties being held for development. Subject to rounding

  • 3. By book value, including IPUC and properties being held for development, but excluding other investments.

  • 4. By income, excludes other investments. IPUC and properties being held for development.

2H19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

OFFICE

EY CENTRE, 200 GEORGE STREET, SYDNEY

Comprising 60% of Mirvac's property portfolio, the oﬀice

portfolio is focused on the core markets of Sydney and

Melbourne and has a weighted average lease expiry

of 6.6 years.

OFFICE

GRADE DIVERSIFICATION1

GEOGRAPIC DIVERSIFICATION2

Premium 35%

  • A Grade 60%

  • B Grade 2%

  • C Grade 3%

Sydney 57%

Melbourne 27%

Canberra 5%

Perth 8%

Brisbane 3%

VALUATION AT

31 DECEMBER

NABERS

PROPERTY

LOCATION

NLA

VALUE3

20184

RATING

1

101-103 MILLER STREET

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW

37,454 SQM

5.0%

$295.0m

4.5 Star

2

40 MILLER STREET

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW

12,615 SQM

2.5%

$145.6m

5.0 Star

3

10-20 BOND STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

38,282 SQM

5.2%

$309.5m

5.5 Star

4

200 GEORGE STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

38,983 SQM

8.4%

$497.5m

5.5 Star

5

275 KENT STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

75,868 SQM

12.5%

$745.6m

5.0 Star

6

60 MARGARET STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

40,945 SQM

5.5%

$325.0m

4.0 Star

7

37 PITT STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

12,138 SQM

1.5%

$87.2m

3.5 Star

8

51 PITT STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

4,986 SQM

0.6%

$35.2m

2.5 Star

9

6-8 UNDERWOOD STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

3,251 SQM

0.3%

$18.1m

3.0 Star

10

QUAY WEST CAR PARK, 109-111 HARRINGTON STREET

SYDNEY, NSW

398 SQM

0.7%

$39.5m

11

75 GEORGE STREET

PARRAMATTA, NSW

9,569 SQM

1.5%

$87.6m

4.0 Star

12

1 DARLING ISLAND

PYRMONT, NSW

22,197 SQM

4.8%

$285.5m

6.0 Star

13

65 PIRRAMA ROAD

PYRMONT, NSW

15,931 SQM

2.7%

$159.6m

6.0 Star

14

699 BOURKE STREET

MELBOURNE, VIC

19,303 SQM

1.7%

$102.8m

5.0 Star

15

90 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE, VIC

21,308 SQM

4.3%

$255.8m

4.0 Star

16

367 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE, VIC

37,917 SQM

6.4%

$378.0m

4.0 Star

17

664 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE, VIC

26,476 SQM

2.3%

$138.6m

18

383 LATROBE STREET

MELBOURNE, VIC

10,211 SQM

2.1%

$122.0m

2.5 Star

19

380 ST KILDA ROAD

MELBOURNE, VIC

24,554 SQM

3.0%

$175.7m

5.0 Star

20

RIVERSIDE QUAY

SOUTHBANK, VIC

32,738 SQM

4.9%

$292.2m

4.5 Star

21

2 RIVERSIDE QUAY

SOUTHBANK, VIC

21,132 SQM

2.2%

$131.1m

5.0 Star

22

23 FURZER STREET

PHILLIP, ACT

46,167 SQM

5.0%

$300.0m

6.0 Star

23

340 ADELAIDE STREET

BRISBANE, QLD

12,876 SQM

1.1%

$67.2m

3.5 Star

24

189 GREY STREET

SOUTHBANK, QLD

12,729 SQM

1.4%

$84.5m

4.0 Star

25

ALLENDALE SQUARE, 77 ST GEORGES TERRACE

PERTH, WA

29,043 SQM

4.1%

$244.4m

4.0 Star

OFFICE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES TOTAL

607,070 SQM

92.1% 5

$5,512.8m 5

26

AUSTRALIAN TECHNOLOGY PARK

SOUTH EVELEIGH, NSW

$196.7m

27

80 ANN STREET

BRISBANE, QLD

$56.5m

28

477 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE, VIC

$136.4m

OFFICE INVESTMENT PROPERITIES UNDER CONSTUCTION TOTAL

$389.6m

607,070 SQM

$5,902.4m 5

29

19,349 SQM

4.2%

$247.5m

5.0 Star

30

31,881 SQM

3.7%

$220.0m

5.0 Star

51,230 SQM

7.9%

$467.5m

658,300 SQM

100% 5

$6,369.9m 5

6.6 YEARS

97.2%

% OF OFFICE PORTFOLIO

BOOKGROSS OFFICE RENT

$974/SQM

$880/SQM

$1,055/SQM

$1,316/SQM

$1,153/SQM

$890/SQM

$670/SQM

$729/SQM

$552/SQM

$581/SQM

$802/SQM

$759/SQM

$680/SQM

$714/SQM

$681/SQM

$638/SQM

$631/SQM

$510/SQM

$581/SQM

$649/SQM

$510/SQM

$527/SQM

$555/SQM

$919/SQM

OFFICE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND INVESTMENT PROPERTIES UNDER CONSTRUCTION TOTAL

8 CHIFLEY SQUARE

DAVID MALCOLM JUSTICE CENTRE, 28 BARRACK STREET INVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES TOTAL

SYDNEY, NSW PERTH, WA

$1,432/SQM $884/SQM

OFFICE TOTAL

WEIGHTED AVERAGE LEASE EXPIRY (BY INCOME)

OCCUPANCY % (BY AREA)

  • 1. By book value, excluding IPUC and properties being held for development.

  • 2. By book value, including IPUC and properties being held for development.

  • 3. Excludes office properties under development.

  • 4. Book values represent Mirvac's ownership.

  • 5. This total value includes 55 Coonara Avenue West Pennant Hills, valued at $77.0m, Australian Technology Park Locomotive Workshop, valued at $86.7m, which are being held for development, and various other $25.9m These assets are excluded from all other metrics. Subject to rounding.

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:14:08 UTC
