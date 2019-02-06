Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Property Compendium (pdf | 16.8 MB)

1. Portfolio number includes investment properties under construction (IPUC), but excludes properties being held for development.
2. Portfolio value includes investment properties under construction (IPUC), and properties being held for development. Subject to rounding
3. By book value, including IPUC and properties being held for development, but excluding other investments.
4. By income, excludes other investments. IPUC and properties being held for development.
2H19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
OFFICE
EY CENTRE, 200 GEORGE STREET, SYDNEY
Comprising 60% of Mirvac's property portfolio, the oﬀice
portfolio is focused on the core markets of Sydney and
Melbourne and has a weighted average lease expiry
of 6.6 years.
OFFICE
GRADE DIVERSIFICATION1
GEOGRAPIC DIVERSIFICATION2
Premium 35%
A Grade 60%
B Grade 2%
C Grade 3%
Sydney 57%
Melbourne 27%
Canberra 5%
Perth 8%
Brisbane 3%
VALUATION AT
31 DECEMBER
NABERS
PROPERTY
LOCATION
NLA
VALUE3
20184
RATING
1
101-103 MILLER STREET
NORTH SYDNEY, NSW
37,454 SQM
5.0%
$295.0m
4.5 Star
2
40 MILLER STREET
NORTH SYDNEY, NSW
12,615 SQM
2.5%
$145.6m
5.0 Star
3
10-20 BOND STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
38,282 SQM
5.2%
$309.5m
5.5 Star
4
200 GEORGE STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
38,983 SQM
8.4%
$497.5m
5.5 Star
5
275 KENT STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
75,868 SQM
12.5%
$745.6m
5.0 Star
6
60 MARGARET STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
40,945 SQM
5.5%
$325.0m
4.0 Star
7
37 PITT STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
12,138 SQM
1.5%
$87.2m
3.5 Star
8
51 PITT STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
4,986 SQM
0.6%
$35.2m
2.5 Star
9
6-8 UNDERWOOD STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
3,251 SQM
0.3%
$18.1m
3.0 Star
10
QUAY WEST CAR PARK, 109-111 HARRINGTON STREET
SYDNEY, NSW
398 SQM
0.7%
$39.5m
11
75 GEORGE STREET
PARRAMATTA, NSW
9,569 SQM
1.5%
$87.6m
4.0 Star
12
1 DARLING ISLAND
PYRMONT, NSW
22,197 SQM
4.8%
$285.5m
6.0 Star
13
65 PIRRAMA ROAD
PYRMONT, NSW
15,931 SQM
2.7%
$159.6m
6.0 Star
14
699 BOURKE STREET
MELBOURNE, VIC
19,303 SQM
1.7%
$102.8m
5.0 Star
15
90 COLLINS STREET
MELBOURNE, VIC
21,308 SQM
4.3%
$255.8m
4.0 Star
16
367 COLLINS STREET
MELBOURNE, VIC
37,917 SQM
6.4%
$378.0m
4.0 Star
17
664 COLLINS STREET
MELBOURNE, VIC
26,476 SQM
2.3%
$138.6m
18
383 LATROBE STREET
MELBOURNE, VIC
10,211 SQM
2.1%
$122.0m
2.5 Star
19
380 ST KILDA ROAD
MELBOURNE, VIC
24,554 SQM
3.0%
$175.7m
5.0 Star
20
RIVERSIDE QUAY
SOUTHBANK, VIC
32,738 SQM
4.9%
$292.2m
4.5 Star
21
2 RIVERSIDE QUAY
SOUTHBANK, VIC
21,132 SQM
2.2%
$131.1m
5.0 Star
22
23 FURZER STREET
PHILLIP, ACT
46,167 SQM
5.0%
$300.0m
6.0 Star
23
340 ADELAIDE STREET
BRISBANE, QLD
12,876 SQM
1.1%
$67.2m
3.5 Star
24
189 GREY STREET
SOUTHBANK, QLD
12,729 SQM
1.4%
$84.5m
4.0 Star
25
ALLENDALE SQUARE, 77 ST GEORGES TERRACE
PERTH, WA
29,043 SQM
4.1%
$244.4m
4.0 Star
OFFICE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES TOTAL
607,070 SQM
92.1%5
$5,512.8m5
26
AUSTRALIAN TECHNOLOGY PARK
SOUTH EVELEIGH, NSW
$196.7m
27
80 ANN STREET
BRISBANE, QLD
$56.5m
28
477 COLLINS STREET
MELBOURNE, VIC
$136.4m
OFFICE INVESTMENT PROPERITIES UNDER CONSTUCTION TOTAL
$389.6m
607,070 SQM
$5,902.4m5
29
19,349 SQM
4.2%
$247.5m
5.0 Star
30
31,881 SQM
3.7%
$220.0m
5.0 Star
51,230 SQM
7.9%
$467.5m
658,300 SQM
100%5
$6,369.9m5
6.6 YEARS
97.2%
% OF OFFICE PORTFOLIO
BOOKGROSS OFFICE RENT
$974/SQM
$880/SQM
$1,055/SQM
$1,316/SQM
$1,153/SQM
$890/SQM
$670/SQM
$729/SQM
$552/SQM
$581/SQM
$802/SQM
$759/SQM
$680/SQM
$714/SQM
$681/SQM
$638/SQM
$631/SQM
$510/SQM
$581/SQM
$649/SQM
$510/SQM
$527/SQM
$555/SQM
$919/SQM
OFFICE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND INVESTMENT PROPERTIES UNDER CONSTRUCTION TOTAL
8 CHIFLEY SQUARE
DAVID MALCOLM JUSTICE CENTRE, 28 BARRACK STREETINVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES TOTAL
SYDNEY, NSW PERTH, WA
$1,432/SQM $884/SQM
OFFICE TOTAL
WEIGHTED AVERAGE LEASE EXPIRY (BY INCOME)
OCCUPANCY % (BY AREA)
1. By book value, excluding IPUC and properties being held for development.
2. By book value, including IPUC and properties being held for development.
3. Excludes office properties under development.
4. Book values represent Mirvac's ownership.
5. This total value includes 55 Coonara Avenue West Pennant Hills, valued at $77.0m, Australian Technology Park Locomotive Workshop, valued at $86.7m, which are being held for development, and various other $25.9m These assets are excluded from all other metrics. Subject to rounding.