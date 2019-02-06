Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Results Presentation (pdf | 10.4 MB)

Log in
MIRVAC GROUP (MGR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
2.46 AUD   +0.41%
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Dividend Distribution (pdf | 194 kB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR Appendix 4D December 2018 (pdf | 136 kB)
PU
05:15pMIRVAC : MGR 1H19 Property Compendium (pdf | 16.8 MB)
PU
Mirvac : MGR 1H19 Results Presentation

02/06/2019 | 05:05pm EST

1H19 Results

AGENDA

Cover image: 477 Collins Street, Melbourne (artist impression)

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Shane Gannon

Chief Financial Oﬀicer

OFFICE & INDUSTRIAL

Campbell Hanan

Head of Oﬀice & Industrial

09

13

1H19 Results

OUR PURPOSE: TO REIMAGINE URBAN LIFE

Shaping the future of Australia's cities & urban areasWe leave a legacy of sustainable, connected & vibrant urban environments

07 FEBRUARY 2019

03

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:04:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 034 M
EBIT 2019 813 M
Net income 2019 608 M
Debt 2019 3 245 M
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 13,92
EV / Sales 2019 6,00x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 8 963 M
Chart MIRVAC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Mirvac Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIRVAC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,44  AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shane Michael Gannon Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Oswin Hawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Elana Rubin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIRVAC GROUP9.38%6 402
GECINA14.34%11 225
GPT GROUP11.24%7 658
ICADE10.45%6 236
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST18.86%3 312
FORTRESS REIT LTD10.22%3 007
