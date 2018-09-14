Mirvac : MGR 2018 Annual General and General Meetings (pdf | 76.1 kB)

14 September 2018

MIRVAC GROUP ANNUAL GENERAL AND GENERAL MEETINGS 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Mirvac Group ("Mirvac") [ASX: MGR] advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of securityholders of Mirvac Limited and the General Meeting of securityholders of Mirvac Property Trust will be held concurrently on Friday, 16 November 2018 at 11.00am AEDT at Mirvac, Level 25, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

