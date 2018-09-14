Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mirvac : MGR 2018 Annual General and General Meetings (pdf | 76.1 kB)

09/14/2018 | 02:08am CEST

14 September 2018

MIRVAC GROUP ANNUAL GENERAL AND GENERAL MEETINGS 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Mirvac Group ("Mirvac") [ASX: MGR] advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of securityholders of Mirvac Limited and the General Meeting of securityholders of Mirvac Property Trust will be held concurrently on Friday, 16 November 2018 at 11.00am AEDT at Mirvac, Level 25, 200 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

For more information, please contact:

Media enquiries:

Investor enquiries:

Kate Lander

Bryan Howitt

General Manager, Communications

General Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9080 8243

+61 2 9080 8749

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 00:07:05 UTC
