Mirvac : MGR ASIC notification of cancellation of stapled securities (pdf | 411 kB)

7 September 2018

ASIC NOTIFICATION OF CANCELLATION OF STAPLED SECURITIES

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of ASIC Form 484 lodged in relation to the cancellation of 46,917 Mirvac Group stapled securities under the buy-back program announced on 8 February 2018.

The total number of Mirvac Group stapled securities on issue after the cancellation referred to above is 3,716,224,081 which will be reflected on the ASIC register for Mirvac Limited at the next Annual Company Statement date in April 2019.

Sean Ward

Company Secretary

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

MIRVAC LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

003 280 699

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAD86829

Lodgement date/time: 07-09-2018 09:29:47 Reference Id: 116397286

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

MIRVAC GROUP

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

24593

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

SEAN CHRISTOPHER WARD

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 07-09-2018

Form 484 - Change to company details MIRVAC LIMITEDACN003 280 699

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares cancelled Amount paid (cash or otherwise) ORD 46917 107923.18 Earliest Date of cancellation

13-08-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code Full title if not standard Total number of shares Total amount paid on these shares Total amount unpaid on these shares ORD ORDINARY 3712354989 6863890980.24 0.00 Earliest date of change

13-08-2018