Mirvac : MGR ASIC notification of cancellation of stapled securities (pdf | 411 kB)

7 September 2018
ASIC NOTIFICATION OF CANCELLATION OF STAPLED SECURITIES
As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of ASIC Form 484 lodged in relation to the cancellation of 46,917 Mirvac Group stapled securities under the buy-back program announced on 8 February 2018.
The total number of Mirvac Group stapled securities on issue after the cancellation referred to above is 3,716,224,081 which will be reflected on the ASIC register for Mirvac Limited at the next Annual Company Statement date in April 2019.
Sean Ward
Company Secretary
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
MIRVAC LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
003 280 699
Document No. 7EAD86829
Lodgement date/time: 07-09-2018 09:29:47 Reference Id: 116397286
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
MIRVAC GROUP
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
24593
Signature
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name
SEAN CHRISTOPHER WARD
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 07-09-2018
Form 484 - Change to company details MIRVAC LIMITEDACN003 280 699
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
46917
|
107923.18
Earliest Date of cancellation
13-08-2018
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY
|
3712354989
|
6863890980.24
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
13-08-2018