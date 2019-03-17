Log in
MIRVAC GROUP

(MGR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
2.75 AUD   +4.17%
Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Peter Nash (pdf | 162 kB)

03/17/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mirvac Group (MGR) formed by the stapling of securities of Mirvac Limited and Mirvac Property Trust

ABN

Mirvac Limited (ABN 92 003 280 699)

Mirvac Funds Limited in its capacity as responsible entity of Mirvac Property Trust (ABN 29 769 181 534)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Stanley Nash

Date of last notice

21 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Peter Nash Pty Ltd

Date of change

14 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 15,049 Stapled Securities

  • 2. Nil Rights to acquire Stapled Securities

Class

Rights to acquire Stapled Securities

Number acquired

  • 1. Nil Stapled Securities

  • 2. 5,396 Rights to acquire Stapled Securities

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$2.3509 per Right

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. 15,049 Stapled Securities

  • 2. 5,396 Rights to acquire Stapled Securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of Rights under the Mirvac Group Non-Executive Director Fee Sacrifice Rights Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

NA

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

NA

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

NA

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 03:53:01 UTC
