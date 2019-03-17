Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Samantha Mostyn (pdf | 162 kB)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

Mirvac Group (MGR) formed by the stapling of securities of Mirvac Limited and Mirvac Property Trust

ABN

Mirvac Limited (ABN 92 003 280 699)

Mirvac Funds Limited in its capacity as responsible entity of Mirvac Property Trust (ABN 29 769 181 534)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Samantha Joy Mostyn Date of last notice 26 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 14 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 28,634 Stapled Securities

2. Nil Rights to acquire Stapled Securities Class Rights to acquire Stapled Securities Number acquired 1. Nil Stapled Securities

2. 8,635 Rights to acquire Stapled Securities Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $2.3509 per Right

No. of securities held after change 1. 28,634 Stapled Securities

2. 8,635 Rights to acquire Stapled Securities Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of Rights under the Mirvac Group Non-Executive Director Fee Sacrifice Rights Plan

