Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz (pdf | 167 kB)

Name of entity

Mirvac Group (MGR) formed by the stapling of securities of Mirvac Limited and Mirvac Property Trust

ABN

Mirvac Limited - 92 003 280 699

Mirvac Property Trust - 29 769 181 534

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Date of last notice 6 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest 1. Indirect (Stapled Securities)

2. Direct (Performance Rights) Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 1. Sobeda Pty Ltd ATF IWEUS Balance Trust

2. Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Date of change 18 to 21 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 3,582,129 Stapled Securities

2. 3,756,771 Performance Rights Class Stapled Securities Number acquired 1. Nil Stapled Securities

2. Nil Performance Rights Number disposed 13. 321,294 Stapled Securities 2. Nil Performance Rights Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 130,000 Stapled Securities at $2.72 per Stapled Security 190,000 Stapled Securities at $2.73 per Stapled Security 1,294 Stapled Securities at $2.74 per Stapled Security No. of securities held after change 1. 3,260,835 Stapled Securities

2. 3,756,771 Performance Rights

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

