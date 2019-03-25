Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz (pdf | 167 kB)

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Mirvac Group (MGR) formed by the stapling of securities of Mirvac Limited and Mirvac Property Trust
ABN
Mirvac Limited - 92 003 280 699
Mirvac Property Trust - 29 769 181 534
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz
|
Date of last notice
|
6 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
18 to 21 March 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
-
1. 3,582,129 Stapled Securities
-
2. 3,756,771 Performance Rights
|
Class
|
Stapled Securities
|
Number acquired
|
|
Number disposed
|
13. 321,294 Stapled Securities 2. Nil Performance Rights
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
130,000 Stapled Securities at $2.72 per Stapled Security 190,000 Stapled Securities at $2.73 per Stapled Security 1,294 Stapled Securities at $2.74 per Stapled Security
|
No. of securities held after change
|
-
1. 3,260,835 Stapled Securities
-
2. 3,756,771 Performance Rights
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
Not Applicable
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not Applicable
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
Not Applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011