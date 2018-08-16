Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz (pdf | 74.8 kB)

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of Director Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Date of last notice 9 May 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect (Stapled Securities) Direct (Performance Rights) Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Sobeda Pty Ltd ATF IWEUS Balance Trust Date of change 9 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 2,154,912 Stapled Securities

2. 4,070,021 Performance Rights Class Stapled Securities Number acquired 1,235,220 Stapled Securities Number disposed 1. Nil Stapled Securities

2. 1,470,500 Performance Rights Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - new Stapled Securities were issued to satisfy the vesting of FY18 Performance Rights. The closing MGR Security Price on 9 August 2018 was $2.35. No. of securities held after change 1. 3,390,132 Stapled Securities

2. 2,599,521 Performance Rights

Nature of change Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back Allotment of 1,235,220 Stapled Securities (and forfeiture of 235,280 Performance Rights) due to the vesting of Performance Rights in respect of the FY16 Long Term Performance grant as approved by securityholders at Mirvac Group's Annual General and General Meetings on 12 November 2015.

