Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz (pdf | 74.9 kB)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Date of last notice 16 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest 1. Indirect (Stapled Securities)

2. Direct (Performance Rights) Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 1. Sobeda Pty Ltd ATF IWEUS Balance Trust

2. Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Date of change 27 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 3,390,132 Stapled Securities

2. 2,599,521 Performance Rights Class Stapled Securities Number acquired 1. 191,997 Stapled Securities

2. 189,454 Performance Rights Number disposed 1. Nil Stapled Securities

2. 191,997 Performance Rights Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - Stapled Securities were acquired on-market to satisfy the vesting of Performance Rights at an average price of $2.43 per Stapled Security. No. of securities held after change 1. 3,582,129 Stapled Securities

2. 2,596,978 Performance Rights

Nature of change Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back 1. Vesting of 88,885 Performance Rights under the FY16 Deferred STI Plan and 103,112 Performance Rights under the FY17 Deferred STI Plan to MGR Stapled Securities; and 2. award of 189,454 Performance Rights.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Not Applicable If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not Applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not Applicable

