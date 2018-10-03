Mirvac : MGR Appendix 3Y - Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz (pdf | 74.9 kB)

Log in
10/03/2018 | 02:28am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz

Date of last notice

16 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

  • 1. Indirect (Stapled Securities)

  • 2. Direct (Performance Rights)

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • 1. Sobeda Pty Ltd ATF IWEUS Balance Trust

  • 2. Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz

Date of change

27 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 3,390,132 Stapled Securities

  • 2. 2,599,521 Performance Rights

Class

Stapled Securities

Number acquired

  • 1. 191,997 Stapled Securities

  • 2. 189,454 Performance Rights

Number disposed

  • 1. Nil Stapled Securities

  • 2. 191,997 Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil - Stapled Securities were acquired on-market to satisfy the vesting of Performance Rights at an average price of $2.43 per Stapled Security.

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. 3,582,129 Stapled Securities

  • 2. 2,596,978 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: onmarket trade, offmarket trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buyback

1. Vesting of 88,885 Performance Rights under the FY16

Deferred STI Plan and 103,112 Performance Rights under the FY17 Deferred STI Plan to MGR Stapled Securities; and

2.

award of 189,454 Performance Rights.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not Applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not Applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:27:03 UTC
